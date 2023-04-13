By Freya Coombes

THESE HAUNTING images show some of the UK’s worst criminals in full colour including the notorious Teacup Poisoner and escaped Broadmoor patient, the Mad Parson.

These mug shots mark incredibly dangerous criminals, many of which were incarcerated in Broadmoor Hospital.

On images shows Graham Frederick Young, the Teacup Poisoner, taken in 1972. Graham was a serial killer who poisoned relatives and friends by lacing their food and drink with thallium and antimony. In 1962, at the age of 14, he was charged with administering poison to his father, sister and friend and was sent to Broadmoor Hospital. He was released in 1971 before returning to serve a life sentence on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. At least three murders are attributed to him.

Another image shows Dennis Andrew Nilsen, a Scottish serial killer and necrophiliac who murdered at least 12 young men and boys in London between 1973 and 1983. He was sentenced to life in prison for six counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

Broadmoor hospital was a high-security psychiatric hospital in Berkshire and is the oldest of its kind in England. The first patient was a female admitted for infanticide in May of 1863. It was expanded in 1912 and during the First World War was partly used as a prisoner of war camp. Broadmoor is still open today, being taken over by the NHS in 2001.

One shot shows the mugshot of John Edward Allen, an escapee from Broadmoor Hospital. He was sentenced to death in 1934 for the murder of a 17-month-old girl but deemed insane so sent to Broadmoor. He escaped with a Bible, disguising himself as a cleric. He stayed at large for two years, nicknamed the Mad Parson, before being returning to Broadmoor. He was released in September 1951.