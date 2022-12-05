A trip to Yellowstone National Park is a dream come true for many and a vacation of a lifetime for most. When you get there, you’ll want to make the most of the experience. Doing that involves seeing as much of the area as you can and exploring it in unique ways.

One of the best ways to experience Yellowstone is on horseback. Horseback riding in Yellowstone offers a perfect way to explore the area. You sit up high and move at a nice pace as you take in the majesty of Yellowstone. You also get a feel for the region’s old west roots. It’s an experience you will remember forever.

If you think horseback riding is only an option for people who have ridden before, not to worry. Inexperienced riders—even people who’ve never been on a horse before—can book a horseback riding tour in Yellowstone.

Tips for First-Time Horseback Riding in Yellowstone

Whether it’s your first time on a horse in years or your first time ever, there are a few things to keep in mind before you start your horseback tour:

Relax

The first tip is to relax. Rest easy in the fact that your tour guides are experienced riders and will give you a safety orientation to riding before you depart.

Relaxing is also essential while you’re riding. The horse can feel your tension, and it can sense when you are calm—which will help it to remain calm as well.

Maintain Good Posture

Your posture is important when riding. When you keep your head, hips, and feet in line, you will stay more comfortable and be able to absorb the ride with ease.

Wear Proper Attire

As with many activities, the right clothing makes the experience better. When horseback riding in Yellowstone, wear long pants and close-toed shoes. A long sleeve shirt is also important, as is a jacket if the weather is cool. Complete your attire with a hat and sunscreen.

Where to Go Horseback Riding in Yellowstone

You have a lot of options available for horseback riding in Yellowstone. From Jackson to Montana, many ranches and outfitters provide excellent tours. Some of the best places to ride include the forests around the park, such as Gallatin National Forest in Montana. These are great areas to explore and take in the awe-inspiring beauty of Yellowstone.

