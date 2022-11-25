Planning to go travelling is an exciting time, but it can also be stressful with so many aspects of your life to organise before you go. If you are worried about what you are going to do with all your treasured belongings when you take to the skies or seas, then the below blog is just what you need.

Read on to discover how you can ensure your belongings are kept safe and secure while you are travelling and waiting for you in perfect condition upon your return, as well as options for belongings you no longer need.

Options For Storing Belongings

Ask family and friends

Depending on how long you are going away for and how many items you need to store, you may be able to ask family and friends to help you out. Belongings such as clothes, books, and other smallish items are a good choice for storing with family and friends. However, larger and bulkier items can prove to be problematic, and you don’t want to ask too much from those close to you.

If you have family or friends that live nearby, give them a call and see if they have any free closet space or space in their loft that you can use for the time you are away.

Rent a self-storage facility

Whether you are going away for a short amount of time or you plan to travel for a year or longer, a self storage facility provides a cost-effective and secure way to store your belongings while you go travelling.

There are many different types of storage facilities to choose from, including climate-controlled storage and storage units that offer 24/7 monitoring. Self-storage units are particularly useful if you have lots of large and bulky items to store or if you have valuable belongings that you want to keep safe.

How to Get Your Belongings To Your Preferred Storage Solution

Wherever you decide to store your belongings while you go travel the world, make sure that you hire reliable movers to transport them for you, as the last thing you want is for your favourite lamp to get smashed or your treasured photo albums to go missing.

It is also a good idea to invest in good quality packing items such as sturdy cardboard boxes and secure packing tape so that you can enjoy peace of mind that your belongings are safe and secure.

If you do not know where to start when it comes to finding reliable movers, it can be a good idea to ask family and friends for recommendations.

Part With Belongings You Don’t Need

If you are packing up to go travelling, this provides the perfect opportunity to evaluate your belongings and identify any items that you no longer want or need. Once you have set aside anything you don’t want, then you can now decide whether it needs to be thrown away or if you could donate it to a local charity.

Alternatively, if you are looking to make some extra cash for your travels, you may want to try and sell these items online or by having a yard sale.