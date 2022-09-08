Modular homes have taken home ownership to a new level. But would they serve everyone? Let’s find out whether you should invest in this kind of home!

Are you suffering from the “home ownership fever?” At one point or another, we all do. While you may be excited to be a homeowner, you may not necessarily have the time, money, or resources to hire architects, manage construction workers, and put in any other financial investment that is needed to get your home off the ground.

But did you know that you can kick all these requirements and necessities to the curb and still end up with the home that you want?

Enter modular homes!

Also referred to as prefab, system-built, or factory-built, modular homes are built indoors in a factory-like setting. No groundbreaking is needed for these ones! These homes are professionally designed and transported to their intended location where an expert builder will assemble them into one large structure.

It’s important to note that modular homes are not the same as manufactured homes as the latter is placed on permanent foundations. Manufactured homes could sometimes be mobile homes as they can be moved from one location to another but can only be transported under specific rules and regulations.

Should I Consider a Modular Home?

If you’re looking for a pain-free building process, a modular home will do it for you. Say you’re thinking of a two story prefab home and want to make your grand move in a couple of weeks, you could be able to do this because those homes are more convenient.

They don’t come with typical site delays that depend on weather or manpower. Although your modular home must conform to specific building guidelines, you’ll have it up and ready in half the time and cost that you would a traditionally built home.

The only catch is that you’ll have to shop around to find the best modular home for you. This is because there is a significant difference in things like design, quality, price, and service. As these are important factors that should be taken under consideration when buying or building any kind of home, your modular home is no exception.

Are Affordability and Convenience the only Benefits That Come with a Modular Home?

No.

The ease of ownership is also an attractive quality of a newly built mobile home. First-time buyers enjoy the benefits of homeownership at a much lower cost than they would traditional homes. If you’ve always wanted to be a homeowner but can’t get the down payment or cover other costs, then a modular home is a perfect fit for you.

The Final Verdict?

A modular home is a happy medium between a tiny home and a single-family home. Where a tiny home may not necessarily come with enough space, a modular home ranges from about 900 to 2604 square feet. It offers great space, is cost-saving, and is versatile enough to accommodate your needs and those of your loved ones.