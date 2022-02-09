By now, you know that marketing is essential for the growth of your small business. Nonetheless, not every marketing strategy works. Some will drain your financial resources and waste your time while creating minimal impact. We’ll help you steer clear of marketing trends that are no longer working as we help you create a winning digital marketing strategy.

It’s worth noting that there are small business loans if you need help creating an impactful marketing strategy.

Top 5 Marketing Trends That Are No Longer Working

Keyword stuffed content that’s unnatural

Ranking for relevant keywords is a critical component of effective digital marketing. However, some businesses go overboard by oversprinkling content with keywords until it becomes unnatural and boring to the human reader. Don’t fall prey to keyword stuffing.

Annoying pop-ups

Pop-ups are an effective tool in building up an email list. However, use them cautiously as most site visitors find unsolicited pop-ups annoying. Time them well and restrict their use to grow your contact list to acquire new leads.

Untargteted marketing

Gone are the days when you would shoot an arrow in the wild and hope to emerge with prey. Marketing is sophisticated, and you must create it with an audience in mind. Be mindful of their demographics, preferences, habits, and so forth. The marketing that bombards everyone barely produces results. Avoid it.

Marketing only on one platform

Don’t restrict your marketing to a single medium, even if it’s delivering impressive returns. Experiment with emerging trends and see if you can gain traction there. Investing all your marketing efforts on a single platform can be risky if something happens to the platform. Branch out to other platforms that have potential. For instance, explore new social media platforms such as Tik Tok.

An unclear CTA (Call-To-Action)

Don’t beat about the bush with your messaging. Be forthright as to what steps you would like your audience to take. People’s attention span is increasingly growing shorter. Keep your content interesting but purposeful. Be informative and lead your readers to the desired end. You can repeat the CTA in the content, twice or thrice.

4 Harmful Marketing Trends For Your Small Business.

Focusing on features and not benefits

When visitors come to your site or go through your marketing content, they’re not there to be awed by how sophisticated your brand is. They’re looking for what is in it for them. The sooner you get them to see how your product solves their needs, the faster they resonate with your offer. Train your guns on the competitive benefits your products or services offer, and customers will want to try you out.

Content that’s too “salesy”

We get it. You want to sell a product to your audience. But don’t come out as being too pushy or sales-driven. Offer value to your clients with creative and entertaining content that they can interact with and share with their networks. That way, you’ll grow your brand awareness, and customers will think of your first when it comes to the service that you offer.

Lengthy adverts

Avoid convoluted content that’s difficult to understand and follow. Keep it short and simple. Create ads that are brief, compelling, and persuasive. The kind of content that grips your audience by the throat and leads them into the desired action. Brief but powerful.

Extreme personalization

Extreme personalization makes the reader feel like a marketer is trailing them. When clients feel like someone is intruding on their privacy, they can get uncomfortable and unsubscribe from your mailing list. Maintain a level of personalization that makes the customer feel valued, not the type where they think they’re being stalked.

Failure to make your website responsive

Close to 90% of the global population uses their phones and other hand-held devices to access the internet. Failing to design a responsive website makes for a frustrating experience for clients trying to access your online resources on their phones. It’s worth reaching out for help if you need small business loans to make this possible.

Best advice to create your digital marketing strategy

Focus on local marketing

Automate email marketing

Explore paid ads

Use social media effectively

Work with professionals

Conclusion

Focusing on cutting-edge marketing trends that work will help you grow your brand and improve sales. If you need help to modernize your marketing, you can reach out to lenders who offer small business loans to help you out.