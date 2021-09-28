There are plenty of people out there who don’t save money on everyday things. Maybe they think it’s too much work; maybe they just forget. Whatever the reason, it’s important to remember that saving money can also mean you’re saving time, and when thought about it, this is a good thing because if you’re busy doing something else then you aren’t actively spending money on anything you could have been frugal about in the first place! To break the cycle of “spend-spend-spend,” here are some easy everyday things to help you save money without having to make a big effort:

Use coupons

From groceries to clothes, using coupons is the easiest way to save money on anything. The most valuable coupons are those which can be doubled, so be sure to ask for a double when they are available. This is especially useful when shopping online or in bulk. Using coupons is the easiest method that will help you save at Waitr and by registering on their website you can go a step further and opt-out for a text alert when you can save at least $3 with a coupon code. This way, you will always find new deals and coupons available at the place of business you go to most often!

Shop around for the best price

If you are not in a hurry, you can always save some money by shopping around for the best prices of similar products. Some people like to go to various locations and compare prices, but that is time-consuming as well as energy-draining. If you want to save energy as well as money then it would be better if you checked out product comparison websites before actually going out and spending your cash on a product that you think might be worth buying.

Reuse everything possible

Rather than throwing away so many garbage bags or paper towels, reuse them! Even if something has been sitting unused in the fridge too long, tell yourself that at least some of what you’re about to put into the garbage will end up being reused some other way- maybe as cat litter? A lot of people also re-wash things that aren’t filthy but might smell bad. If they smell bad on purpose then that’s another matter entirely but if it’s old sweat that you’re washing, what’s wrong with re-washing it? The same thing goes for clothes that have been used to clean off dust or are just dirty.

Source: unsplash.com

Make sure you’re getting the right value.

This should be a no-brainer, but sometimes people just want what they want and don’t bother to think things through before buying! Little things like this can turn into big problems down the line if you aren’t careful about how much money you spend, so always make sure you are getting the best value for your money before handing it over to someone else. If you’re not sure if something is worth it (or isn’t), then ask around on social media or do some quick research on Google. You might find that your initial assumptions were wrong all along—and wouldn’t that be nice?

Use public transportation

Did you know that taking the bus is usually faster than spending hours in traffic surrounded by road rage? Not only is it better for your physical health, but also better for your mental health! A bonus benefit to using public transportation is saving money on gas and car maintenance. You can save a lot of money just by walking or biking instead of driving! This may mean that you have to drink coffee at home or during your commute, but hey—at least you’re saving all this newfound cash! You might even find yourself with some extra time on your hands, which leaves the room (again) to look for alternative ways to save more money!

Limit impulse buys

The more obstacles you place between yourself and an item, the less likely it is that you will spend money on it. For example, when shopping online make sure your shopping cart requires a final “buy” confirmation before placing your order. This way you are given time to think about whether or not you want something instead of just impulsively clicking “purchase.” Also while at the store try to stick to a list while avoiding all temptation by steering clear of the end caps where the deals are placed–most often these deals are on items that people don’t need.

Negotiate a better price on things you buy frequently

Find out if the business has a price matching policy and then use it to your advantage! This alone will go a long way in saving money… but it’s not as easy as some people make it seem. You have to be serious about following through with the price match, otherwise, they won’t respect you or take you seriously, which means they will refuse to lower their prices for you! It might also be helpful to pay early for more expensive things like car insurance or rent if that works in your favor when trying to negotiate.

Shop for clothes in thrift shops

Clothes can be expensive, especially when you are shopping for something of quality. This doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to find cheap clothes though. Check out thrift shops if you’re lucky enough to live in an area where they exist or shop online where clothing is often marked down significantly. It might also be helpful to just wait until the seasons change and then buy all your warmer weather clothes at once when they’re on clearance!

Make your coffee in the morning

Even if your cup of Joe costs $1 at home, making multiple trips daily will add up over time! And who knows—you might even start liking it better than you get from Starbucks so much so that you’ll want to make it at home every day anyway. All of the money you save by not buying coffee will be yours to keep—so drink up! Also, if you plan on drinking coffee or tea while at work make sure to bring your mug. Not only will this save money, but it will also keep you from wasting more once you get to the office and find out that they don’t have a mug (or some other random thing) that’s vital to your drink!

As you can see, all it takes is making a few changes in your daily routine. Of course, some of these ideas might be more difficult for some people (like giving up Starbucks or buying clothes at thrift stores) than others. However, applying at least one of these tips every day will go a long way in helping you save money. Soon you’ll be able to have a little extra cash in your pocket with only a slightly different lifestyle!