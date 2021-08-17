When it comes to musculoskeletal injuries, none are as serious as a pelvic ring fracture. Did you know that the percentage of mortalities from complex pelvic ring fractures are 25% or more? Among the elderly, the mortality rate for this kind of fracture is much higher. A victim that goes into shock from a pelvic ring fracture can also die from it. The average blood loss from a pelvic injury like this can be as much as two to three units for every break. That is how serious an injury like this can be and it is vital that the victim receive immediate attention before the situation deteriorates even more.

To manage pelvic ring fractures in an emergency situation, both civilians and first responders need to be prepared. To be prepared, you need to have the right equipment that is designed specifically for such an injury. Much like a broken arm, a broken pelvis needs a sling to keep everything in place until the victim can receive the necessary medical care they need. However, the pelvic area requires a different kind of sling from the kind you would normally use on a broken arm. What you need is a sling that is specifically for the pelvis.

What Is This Sling Used For?

A pelvic sling like the kind that you can get from SAM Medical is an easy to use, one-piece design that allows anyone to apply a pelvic sling in as little as three easy steps. You don’t have to be a trained first responder or have any kind of medical training for first aid background to be able to use this sling. The sling has been created and designed in such a way that the application process is simple, quick, and efficient right when you need it most.

The sling is a force controlled circumferential belt. These pelvic slings have been designed to provide safe and effective reduction in stabilization for those who experience pelvic fractures. Medical assistance is not always available instantaneously, and in these situations, a sling can help to minimize the pain that the victim is feeling. Slings are often used by civilians, medical professionals, hospital emergency rooms, and even search and rescue personnel. It is something that is good to have on hand if you ever find yourself in a situation where you might need something like this.

The instructions on how to use the sling are printed right on the sling itself. All you need to do is follow the instructions step-by-step while you wait for professional assistance to arrive. Slings are usually made of lightweight and durable material. This makes them easy to carry around and access when you need it. Not all slings are created equal though, and in this situation, the best decision you can make would be to invest in a high-quality sling.

With the SAM Pelvic Sling, for example, the patented SAM® AUTOSTOP buckle acts to avoid over- or under-tightening of SAM® Pelvic Sling. Once optimal compressive force is reached, two prongs activate, clicking to confirm correct application. The belt will only engage when the right amount of constrictive force is applied. This way, you will know when you've done it right because the belt is not going to engage otherwise. The sling is secured in place with its Velcro® system strap.

It comes in an optimized one-piece design for a reason. The design is scientifically proven to safely and effectively reduce and stabilize open-book pelvic ring fractures.

Why A Pelvic Sling Is Effective In An Emergency

In an emergency situation where the victim experiences a pelvic ring fracture, you need to apply pressure by compressing the area. That is where the sling comes in handy. The compression provided by the sling effectively reduces and helps to stabilize the ring fracture. The compression is going to significantly stop the hemorrhaging.

How to Use A Sling In An Emergency

In an emergency where you suspect the victim might have a broken pelvic area, you need to apply the sling using the following steps:

Step 1 – Before applying the belt on a victim, the first thing you need to do is to check the victim’s clothing, pockets, and belt. All hard objects like cell phones and keys should be removed from the pockets.

Step 2 – Examine the victim and, with your fingers, gently try to locate where the bony prominences are around the pelvic area. This should be at the same level as the pubic area and the buttocks. This area is where you will be applying the sling to the victim.

Step 3 – Next, unwrap the sling and place it under the victim. The plain side (the side that does not have the printed instructions) should be facing upwards. Start by placing the sling just above the knee. The buckle of the sling should be slightly off-center.

Step 4 – Placing your hands beneath the lower buttocks of the victim, gently lift as you try to slide the sling underneath them. Keep sliding the sling until you reach the pelvic area of the victim.

Step 5 – When you’re ready, insert the other end of the sling into the buckle. Slip it through and then grasp and pull the bull in the opposite direction. The two handles should be pulled in opposite directions (the instructions will be printed on the belt). Keep pulling until you hear the buckle click into place. Continue applying pressure until you make sure the belt is securely in place.

In some cases, you might require some assistance with the application of the sling.

Choose the Right Sling Size

The SAM Pelvic Sling comes in four sizes:

Small 27-45″

Standard 32-50″

Large 36-54″

Standard Military

The standard size is the recommended size to get if you’re not sure which one you should go with. The standard size fits 98% of the adult population. It is important to read and practice the instructions before attempting to use the sling.