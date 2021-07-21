Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of the main cannabinoids of the cannabis plant. CBD cooperates with our endocannabinoid system that helps in maintaining a state of stability and balance (homeostasis).

CBD won’t get you high like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Instead, it comes with an array of health applications. It can reduce seizures in patients having epilepsy, and it can also relieve your pain caused because of various conditions.

Some anecdotal evidence and research suggest that CBD also helps you to get a sound sleep. Read on to know about how to buy CBD melatonin gummies for sleep online and use them.

What research says about CBD and insomnia?

To understand whether CBD is efficient in treating sleeplessness, you first need to know what causes lousy sleep. Many reasons are there that give rise to insomnia. Sleeplessness can be caused by-

Mental health problems like depression, anxiety, and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder

Medication that interrupts your sleep-wake cycle

Some physical condition like chronic pain and restless leg syndrome

Any environmental factor like an uncomfortable bed or loud noise

If you intake too much caffeine

If you have insomnia because of some external factor or some related symptom, CBD can help treat the causes of poor sleep.

While we have conducted very little research on CBD, some suggest that CBD successfully treats anxiety.

A report was published in 2019 which looked at whether CBD can improve sleeplessness and treat anxiety. The study involved 72 persons, with 25 suffering from poor sleep and 47 experiencing higher stress levels. They were each given 25mg of CBD in the form of capsules each day. The first month reported 79.2% of patients undergoing lower anxiety levels, and 66.7% confirmed better sleep.

Pain also causes sleep problems and can be treated by using organic CBD gummies. A review published in 2018 notes a fair amount of evidence that CBD can soothe the pain. The study further stated that CBD could reduce chronic pain, thereby improving sleep. Other researchers believe CBD affects our sleep cycle. Research from 2014 found that some RBD symptoms (REM sleep behavior disorder) are enhanced by CBD use. A review further noted that CBD is also helpful in treating RBD, and it also has the potential to treat excessive sleepiness in the daytime.

How CBD improves sleep?

Studies that conclude that CBD effectively treating the causes of sleeplessness cannot state the actual reason. Most of the studies mentioned above emphasize more research on CBD to understand its capability to improve insomnia. However, some researchers believe that CBD treats insomnia as it pays attention to the root causes of insomnia. With more research coming on its way, it’s time to understand more about how and why it helps treat sleeplessness.

What is a CBD gummy?

CBD gummies are nothing but chewable candies that have the goodness of cannabidiol infused in them. They are available in different colors, shapes, flavors, and CBD concentrations. These candies are sweet and hence are not an excellent choice for diabetic people. The CBD content of gummies is low compared to oils, and they are suitable for treating mild sleep issues and anxiety.

How to consume CBD for sleep

There are many ways to consume CBD. It is available in different forms like-

Oils and tinctures

Vape concentrates

Edibles like CBD gummies for sleep

Capsules and pills

Consuming CBD in the form of vape concentrates is more likely to get into your system faster. However, there’s not much research on the same, and in some cases vaping might give rise to respiratory risks.

The dosage of CBD and the time you consume it will depend on several factors. The effectiveness of CBD to treat insomnia will depend on factors like your personal body chemistry, the type of sleep trouble, and your body weight. What works for others might not be effective for you.

The majority of the clinical trials saw giving dosage somewhere between 25mg to 1,500mg of CBD each day. It is always good to start taking a low dosage and gradually increase the same until you see some positive signs. Many research on CBD, sleep, and anxiety noted that most patients failed to see any immediate difference. So you need to keep patience and remember that you are unlikely to get quick results.

Probable side-effects and safety concerns

Multiple studies are conducted on the safety of CBD, and a majority of them concluded that it’s a relatively safe treatment. Side effects are generally uncommon. However, you might experience some minor side effects.

Probable side effects:

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Weight loss

Loss of appetite

We generally regard CBD as safe, but a study done on mice in 2019 did show concerns about CBD’s likely to cause liver damage. It might also interact with some other medications you are taking. So we recommend speaking to your doctor before you start consuming CBD.

In this regard, you need to keep in mind that the FDA doesn’t grant permission to regulate CBD products the same way they permit using dietary supplements and drugs. Owing to this, some companies misrepresent or mislabel their products. That means you should do your research to find a reliable company. While ordering CBD products from a company, we recommend opting for the product that some other users have tested.

Consult with your doctor

It is essential to consult with your doctor before you take some supplements or medications, including CBD. A medical practitioner is the best person to guide you about using organic CBD gummies for sleep and improving your sleep based on your specific requirements.

Conclusion

In some cases, you might need to consult your doctor for treating sleep disorders, but CBD seems like an effective natural alternative for most pharmaceutical sleeping pills. Besides affecting the sleep-wake cycle, CBD gummies for insomnia are also helpful remedies for other conditions leading to sleep disorders like depression, pain, and anxiety.

Ensure that the product you are buying is good. Many shoppers tend to ignore some crucial things while purchasing CBD products online. Check-in regularly for a few tips on selecting the right product.