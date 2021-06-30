Instagram is one of the most visited social media apps in the world. The platform helps you to increase your visibility and traffic to your website. Furthermore, there are many fantastic tools on the internet you can use to create videos on Instagram.

Whether you are creating a brand or promoting your business, you should use this online video maker to make your marketing video look perfect. Moreover, there are many things you can do with these video-making platforms. For example, you can add background music, filters, subtitles, etc., to your videos. Moreover, these editors help you achieve your marketing goals. Create a promo video.

In this article, we will discuss five of the best Instagram online video maker tools. You do not have to test them one after the other. So, follow the review of these apps and choose the one that suits you.

1. Promo

Promo online video maker comes with valuable tools to create videos for both business and personal purposes. This online video maker includes superb video templates like explainer video templates, templates for Instagram stories, intro video templates, and more. In addition, each one is unique in its features.

Promo online video maker platform is easy to use, and its video templates are accessible since they are categorized carefully, and you can easily find them via the search engine. Also, it is easy to navigate, and you get tutorial prompts as your edit using the video templates. Thus, it operates using a drag and drop method.

Moreover, the platform is specially designed to create video ads in all niches you can ever think of. It costs a small subscription fee to use the platform, but it also comes with a few trial days. Promo has been available for a long time and has proven helpful for video creators in multiple situations through the years.

2. Adobe Spark

You can guess from the name that Adobe Spark is one of Adobe products, and as you know, their products are top-notch. Adobe spark is a reputable online video maker for Instagram, which helps you create custom videos for Instagram or marketing handles. Moreover, videos you create from Adobe spark can be uploaded on both Instagram stories and video feed.

First, the platform is easy to use, such that you almost do not need any tutorial to create videos. It operates in a drag-and-drop manner. You paste your video and start making all the necessary edits you want. The platform allows you to make edits like adding background music, adding a call-to-action arrow that prompts your viewer to take action after watching your video.

You can also add texts and emojis to your videos. There are also pre-designed layouts you can choose from on the platform which will fit your branding goal. In addition, to use Adobe Spark, you would need to register with your email address. It gives you access to many features free of charge. You can upgrade by paying a certain fee per month to access the premium features.

3. Kapwing

Kapwing is another online video maker which you can use to make videos for your Instagram handle. Just like Adobe Spark, you can make use of the platform on the web. You do not need to install or download any software. All of its features are available on the internet. You can use Kapwing to make all kinds of videos for your Instagram stories and timeline.

The platform is easy to use and navigate. All you need to do is upload your local video and start making edits. You can also paste a link to videos on the internet, and knowing will automatically download them and make them available for editing. It has a lot of top-notch features, and they are all available for free. This video editing tool enables you to add subtitles, filters, texts, music, etc.

You do not need any tutorial to use, and you can make the videos on your phone. The special effects on the platform are all available for free. It allows you to trim, reverse, and loop your videos. To access this platform, you would need to sign up since there are no premium features. All the video you create comes with a watermark. You can remove it for a fee.

4. Biteable

Biteable is a popular software available online which allows you to edit videos for your Instagram handle. You do not have to download or follow any installation process. You can use it to create and edit videos, make all kinds of videos like animations, sliders, explanatory videos, and all. The website has a short tutorial that can help you navigate its features at ease.

There are free templates you can use on the platform to create your Instagram videos. Apart from thousands of stock videos present, there are also professional music sources for your advertisement. All the features are available for free, and it is suitable if you have a low marketing budget.

You need to sign up on the website to get access to the amazing features on it. Biteable allows you only to make videos that are 60 seconds long or less. Though the features are available for free, the videos you edit contain a watermark. You will need to upgrade to a premium version to remove it.

5. Shakr

You can use Shakr to create videos for Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. Unlike other platforms, it is designed more for business and marketing. Shakr is an excellent platform to scale your business. It is also available online, which means you do not have to download or install any software. Just upload our video and start editing.

What distinguishes Shakr from other video makers is its advertisement platform, which allows you to promote your business on social sites. Shakr has over 2000 sample videos you can pick from, and they update their list every week. The platform is designed solely for business purposes. Therefore, you might not be able to use it for stuff.

Parting Words On Online Video Maker For Instagram

So, now it’s your turn. Take your time and do as much research as you can. Thoroughly research the tools that best fit your needs. Never forget that options is a man’s best friend. So go out there and create some content.