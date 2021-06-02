Car accidents are one of the leading causes of death or serious injury in both the United States and the rest of the world. In the United State alone, car accidents account for over 40 deaths per year. Although the COVID-19 pandemic came into play in 2020 and curfews were imposed amongst other measures, reports have indicated that as a matter of fact, those car accidents have since risen.

A car accident is something that many of us are fortunate enough to have not been a part of, and something many of us may well have already been involved in. To help you avoid such a tragedy, here are some tips to help you be more alert and avoid serious accidents whilst driving.

Respect The Right Of Way

Respecting the right of way is one of the most important rules of the road. Whether it’s a junction, a roundabout, or an intersection, the individual who is already crossing through the area has the right of way. Even if you are legally in the right to refuse that person the right of way and they are forcing their priority, it’s better to allow them to have their way and wait until it’s safe to proceed on your way.

By moving in front of, or weaving through traffic, you greatly increase the risk of an accident occurring. Always respect the fact that the person ahead of you or already traveling through said obstacle should be allowed to proceed in order to ensure the safety of yourself and others.

Don’t Exceed The Speed Limit

Speeding is not only illegal but can be extremely dangerous, especially on densely populated roads. The faster you are traveling, the longer it will take for your car to slow down or stop if necessary. It also reduces the time you have to react to any unexpected occurrences, such as a car ahead losing control or the avoidance of a foreign object in the middle of the road.

It’s always best to stick to the average speed of the traffic you are a part of in order to ensure that everyone has adequate spacing between them for the sake of orderliness and to allow everyone an equal chance to react in the case of any emergencies that may occur.

Be Well Aware Of Your Blind Spots

It’s really important to remember that almost all cars have a few blind spots, especially the area behind the pillars of a car, parallel to the car and behind it. You should always be cautious when moving in these directions. For example, changing lanes and backing out of parking spaces are highly susceptible to blind spot collisions.

According to the professionals at West Coast Trial Lawyers, 61 percent of car occupant deaths occurred in multiple-vehicle collisions. This makes issues such as changing lanes on highways, for example, one of the most common types of accidents that result in death or serious injury on the roads. Always double and even triple-check your blind spots before any maneuvers other than driving in a straight line, especially at higher speeds.

Don’t Drive Under the Influence

A common mistake amongst many drivers is thinking that having a few alcoholic beverages or consuming a small amount of drugs doesn’t count as grounds to not drive a car. This is, in fact, far from the truth since driving under the influence of any substance can impair your judgment and your reaction time.

Regardless of the amount consumed, driving under the influence of any drugs or alcohol is completely inadvisable, not to mention being totally illegal. Even the most experienced of drivers cannot negate the physical and mental effects that drugs and alcohol can have on your motor skills and ability to wisely judge any situations involving a vehicle and the actions of others on the road.

Try To Avoid Bad Conditions

Given the presence of adverse weather or road conditions, such as heavy rainfall, fog, or poor road quality like potholes, it’s always wise to drive slower than usual and invest extra attention whilst you’re driving. This will decrease the chance of losing control to the extent that you cannot correct the issue, giving you more time to try and avoid any accidents.

Driving at high speeds in rain could cause your car to aquaplane or spin totally out of control, putting yourself and others at risk. The same applies to fog where you cannot judge what may be ahead of or behind you. Even potholes, which may send your car veering in any direction or possibly bursting a tire or other damages you may experience due to the shock the vehicle is subjected to.

Always Wear Your Seatbelt

Many people think that wearing your seatbelt may only be necessary when traveling at high speeds, the reality is that wearing a seatbelt can even save your life in the most minor of accidents. The seatbelt is one of the most significant safety features in any vehicle.

Wearing your seatbelt, as well as ensuring any passengers are also wearing their seatbelt, is one of the easiest ways to avoid serious injury or death in the case of an accident. Wearing a seatbelt also helps to keep you in a more vigilant and attentive driving position, which will aid in your ability to correctly stay aware of all your surroundings and react accordingly in an efficient and safe manner.

Almost any car accident, slow or fast, one or multiple vehicles, will result in the injury or death of an individual(s) or material damage at the very least. By following the tips mentioned above, you can avoid the chance of being involved in any car accidents, to begin with, as well as negate the serious repercussions which an accident can possibly result in.

It’s always important to remember that driving a car and sharing the road with others is not just a luxury, but also a responsibility. You must always be sober, vigilant, and well versed on the rules of the road if you are to partake in the piloting of a vehicle. To ensure your safety, as well as the safety of other road-goers.