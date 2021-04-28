Going on a hike is more than just a fun activity. Most people say that it helps you reconnect with yourself, embrace nature, and overcome stress. While walking through the lush green forests and the steep mountains might be adrenaline rushing, it is not as easy as we see it in movies. It takes a lot of endurance and physical fitness to go on a hike and finish it. So, it is no wonder that people train for months before they go on that big long hike of their dreams.

If that’s something you would like to take up too, here’s what you need besides the training. It would help if you had clothes that would protect you from the insects and climate and make it easy for you to overcome the challenges you might battle during the hike. And when you pick the right clothes, you would look flawless and confident and feel that way too! So, here’s what you should pack for your next hike!

Shoes

Hiking is basically a lot of walking and you would be walking through different terrains. Starting from a flat surface of the land to walking your way up a hill or a mountain. To make sure you do not battle a challenge trying to do it or invite trouble upon yourself with an injury, you should invest in good shoes. And make sure you do not try the boost on for the first time on the day of the hike. And if you are not sure how to check if the boots would be right for the hike, try this, the shoes should be a perfect fit without being too tight or loose but should have enough room to wiggle your toes.

While it is important to pick one that is durable you should also be careful not to pick one that is heavy. Your hiking boots should last you at least 12 to 18 months or around 800 miles. Spend a few days training for the hike in the new boots, preferably non-leather hiking boots, and break into them. That way, you are comfortable and will not slow down while trying to go on an adventure.

Jacket

The altitude on a mountain top is different from the one at the foothill of the hiking trail. That means that the weather might be slightly different from the starting point of your hike. And that means you need to pick hiking clothes that suit the changing temperatures. As it usually gets colder at the top, it would help if you carry an all-weather jacket.

That way, you can wear it if it gets cold and switch it to the other side in case it rains, and you wouldn’t have to worry about being stuck in a soaked jacket. Most weather jackets’ fabric is breathable, and it makes sure that you can wear it all through the trek.

Innerwear

This need not make it to the checklist because we wear one all the time, right? Well, there is a reason why we are talking about underwear here on the hike clothing essentials. When you are on a hike, you need to walk a long distance, and that means the regular cotton panties, boxers, bras, and vests might not be an ideal choice. It does not soak up the moisture, and you would start feeling uncomfortable within a few minutes into the hike. Instead, pick synthetic, thermal, or wool, which would keep your body feeling comfortable and soak up all the moisture.

Pants or Shorts?

This is the big question that most people ponder over while picking hiking outfits. While it seems logical to go with a pair of shorts because it is comfortable, it might not seem so great a choice once you are on the trek. As you might have to walk through a few thorny bushes, climb rocks, and walk your way through nature, shorts might leave you with rashes, insect bites, and sunburns. Instead, you could go for convertible pants, which would be both flexible and comfortable.

While walking through the thorny trees, you should pull them down as pants and leave them as shorts when it gets hot. Never go for a hike wearing your jeans as you would end up with chafed skin, and that would definitely not be a nice memory of a hike. It would help if you could carry an additional pair of pants, leggings, or shorts in case of rain or any other emergency. However, make sure you pack light as all this weight would be on your shoulders.

T-Shirts or Shirts?

As said earlier, a hiking trip could involve encounters with bees, insects, and bugs, so you need to be prepared for it. While spraying a bug repellant on yourself from the insects, it cannot protect you against the thorns. Besides, the climate could get unpredictable, and you might end up feeling colder than you did at the start of the trek. The last thing you want while on a hike is to be freezing in the cold. So, pick a pair of warm, comfortable, and breathable tee shirts that have full sleeves.

Yes, we said tee-shirts, it would help to have more than one because you do not want to end up shivering because it rained, you are drenched, and you have no chance of clothes. It would be best to wear bright colors as it would be easy to spot you even if you were separated from the group. And avoid shades of green and brown as you might blend with the natures and end up in perfect unintentional camouflage.

Besides following these tips, you should also make sure to take an experienced trekker shopping with you. Or, if you are shopping online, send them the links and ask for their thoughts. That way, you would know what you are getting into, and you would dress up like a pro for your next hike. Happy Hiking!