THIS HOUSE once belonged to the man who discovered the Falkland Islands and could now be yours for just £2.25M.

Bozomzeal Manor is a grade II listed manor house in Dartmouth, Devon, UK. The property comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, great hall, garden room, snug, dining room, laundry room, sitting room and a dressing room.

There are several outbuildings included in the sale which include an annexe, garage, studio and a games room.

Bozomzeal Manor once formed part of the Raleigh estate and descendants of the prominent explorer and politician Sir Walter Raleigh until the second half of last century.

The estate is steeped in medieval history and dates to before the Norman Conquest, where the estate was taken over by William the Conqueror.

Other notable residents of the Grade II listed property include Chief Navigator John Davis, who led many voyages on behalf of Queen Elizabeth I. John Davis discovered a strait between Greenland and Baffin Island, which is named after himself, and it is believed he discovered the Falkland Islands in August 1592.

There are two acres of character gardens that circle around the manor house. To the front of the property is a gravelled courtyard with space for six vehicles.

The property is filled with period features such as exposed beams and open fireplaces, that are believed to date back to the original property.

“Proudly unique, the impressive Grade II listed Bozomzeal Manor attests to its medieval past, renovated to meet the needs of twenty-first century living whilst respecting its rich history,” the listing states.

“A large gravelled courtyard is perfect for barbecues in the summer and gatherings around the fire pit for the evening drinks. Numerous seating areas provide space to relax within the grounds and make the most of every vista, the highlight of which is the decked terrace behind the house which makes the most of the evening sun.

“An earlier resident of the manor was the eponymous Sir John Bozom, a former Sheriff of Devon and MP of Totnes and Dartmouth.

“With previous dwellings standing on the location since the Norman Conquest, Bozomzeal Manor has taken its place in the rich tapestry of the historical past.”

Bozomzeal Manor is on the market with The Coastal House for £2,250,000. For more see https://www.thecoastalhouse.co.uk/properties/13417522/sales