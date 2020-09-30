By Alexander Greensmith

STUNNING pictures have captured the bustling people of Bangladesh as they work through the scorching heat.

Beautiful aerial images featured female farm workers picking their way through a sea of red chilli peppers, and a group of men who cycled whilst carrying over 40 pineapples.

Another photograph captured organised strips of red cotton, which measured over 500-feet-long, as they were dried out in the hot Narsingdi district sun.

The pictures of life in the South Asian nation were captured by photographer, Azim Khan Ronnie (33), from Dhaka, Bangladesh. He used Canon cameras and a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone to capture these scenic shots of his country from above.

“I have taken over fifty-thousand aerial shots of Bangladesh,” said Azim.

“My country is beautiful but without aerial photography it’s very difficult to expose. The photos are taken at least one-hundred-feet away, and some from as high as five-hundred-feet.

“The red chilli harvesters is my favourite photo. It’s very eye-catching with diagonal lines making patterns. More than two thousand people work in almost one hundred chilli farms in Bogura in Bangladesh to supply local spice companies with produce.

“I also wanted to express the message that women are always harder workers than the men in Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh has over 161,000,000 inhabitants making it the eighth most populated country in the world. It is also one of Earth’s most densely populated nations with an average of 2,864 people spread across every one of the 57,320 square miles.