By Courtney McHugh

THE HOME of King George III’s illegitimate grandson who was Queen Victoria’s cousin and was rumoured to be the product of INCEST could be yours for £3.95M.

The Grade II listed Old Manor House boasts nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a drawing room, sitting room, three wine cellars, a games room, gym, garden room, library, two kitchens, a main hall and a study.

There is a staff wing located on the western end of the manor house that has three bedrooms and bathrooms. It has a separate entrance and could be used as guest accommodation.

As well as the outbuilding, there is a heated garage block attached to the main house with space for five cars as well as a maintenance room and gardener’s room with kitchen services.

The house, in the 17th century, was owned by Robert Walpole, the son of England’s first Prime Minister. He rented the house out to General Thomas Garth who served as the principal equerry to King George III.

During Garth’s time at the manor house, several royals visited it including, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Princesses Mary, Sophia and Emilia.

General Thomas Garth adopted and raised King George III’s illegitimate grandson, Thomas Garth of the 15th Hussars in the 18th century. There is debate around the paternity of Princess Sophia’s son as she had a secret relationship with General Thomas Garth and an alleged incestuous relationship with her fifth brother, Ernest Augustus, Duke of Cumberland.

Garth would’ve been Queen Victoria’s cousin as they share the same grandfather, King George III.

The house recently had a complete renovation in 2000 and was presented with a ‘Dorset Architectural Heritage Award’. It is currently on the market with Savills for £3.95m.

“A beautiful and historic Listed Grade II* manor house in the heart of Hardy Country,” the listing states.

“The house was originally owned by the 3rd Earl of Huntingdon and in 1724 by Robert Walpole, son of England’s first Prime Minister.

“The Walpoles, Earls of Orford, were absentee landlords and the most renowned lessee of the manor house, between 1780 and 1830, was General Thomas Garth, principal equerry to King George III.

“In recent years the house has been subject to a complete restoration and, as a result in 2000, The Old Manor was presented with a Dorset Architectural Heritage Award.”

The Old Manor is on the market with Savills for £3,950,000. For more information, please visit https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbwirslac200050