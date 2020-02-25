By Alexander Greensmith

THIS WOMAN’S dad accused her husband of turning her into a COMIC BOOK– after covering her body and EYES in tattoos.

Tattoo shop owner and mum of three, Michelle ‘Mikki’ DiDonato (32) from Delray Beach, Florida, USA, has been inked from head to toe in tattoos in the space of nine years.

In that time, Mikki has incredibly fought drug addiction, remarried, and raised her three children.

The alternative model claims to have only spent £385 ($500) dollars on her tattoos and now earns a killing at her studio All City Tattoos in Boca Raton, South Florida.

Incredible photos showcase Mikki’s stunning tattoos that adorn her entire body. However, when she got her first tattoo, not everyone was supportive.

“I had just had my second child and I got my first tattoo for my twenty-first birthday. I started putting away more money to get more tattoos, but my ex was not a fan of it,” said Mikki.

“He was really religious, and he was trying to be a pastor. I would fight to get that first tattoo and I had to prove to him that it wasn’t bad.

“He actually had me pull out scriptures in the bible to show him that it was okay, so I had to get like really I guess a lot of backing from the bible to get my tattoo.

“I started putting away more money to get more tattoos and go sneak off to get tattooed and just explain to him later.”

While she first got inked at reputable tattoo studios, after the relationship with the father of her three kids broke down in 2010, Mikki started to get sub-par tats as her drug addiction spiralled.

Despite this and dad John’s disapproval, Mikki’s father bought her a tattoo kit in rehab as a sign of support.

She has been sober for over six years, helped by her new hubby and tattoo fanatic Chris (34).

“When I met Chris, he literally covered every bad tattoo I got and redone all of the old tattoos I had because they faded and they made them all match. Chris has touched my entire body with his machine,” said Mikki.

“Chris was teaching me to tattoo at a shop called South Seas and the owner actually married us there.

“But we couldn’t pay rent so we left that tattoo studio to work for my Dad’s manufacturing company.

“He pulled my husband Chris aside when we worked for him and he said, ‘you’re turning my daughter into a comic book’ but I think he was more scared of me.”

The newlyweds began to tattoo customers as a weekend job at their family home for extra cash but started to earn more money inking than in their day job.

Mikki’s Dad would come around to his daughter’s look, supporting them to buy a tattoo studio which celebrates its fifth year in February 2020.

Mikki has since had her ears stretched, face pierced and even tattooed her eyes.

“I really just have no idea how many tattoos I have. Maybe one day I should sit there and try to count but it is almost my whole body,” Mikki confessed.

“I don’t necessarily like the look of too much with the whole face covered in tattoos. I still want to see me.

“But my favourite one is the eat s*** tattoo on my ass – I love that one.”

Mikki also works a second job modelling, after spending £4995 ($6000) to increase her boobs from an A-cup to 32DD.

The Floridians live with kids Mercy (13), Massimo (11) and Cillian (9).

However, Mikki reckons her children don’t even notice her tattoos.

“Every so often I’ll say to them ‘did you know I have this?’. They just see it as a whole tattoo and they are so used to it,” Mikki said.

“I’ve been trying to get them think I’m f****** cool but they just see me as their mother.

“In the future, I really want my tongue split but I feel like the older you get the more you are like ‘oh I don’t know If I want to go through with that pain. I’m fine with just the way I am.

“I saw a picture of myself where it looked like my tongue was split and everyone was like asking so I while started off not liking it I am growing comfortable to see something and have changed my mind.”

You can find Mikki on Instagram at @mikkimodified.