By Alexander Greensmith

MEET THE nurse who earns almost EIGHT-THOUSAND-POUNDS per month by sharing BALLOON FETISH videos online – claiming it’s FOUR TIMES more than what her ‘regular’ job brings in.

Balloon performer and medical ward nurse, Oxana Efremova (28) from Saint Petersburg, Russia, was first introduced to an inflatable sex game using balloons as a teenager. Now she earns up to four times her monthly salary by selling videos of her hobby.

A person with a fetish for balloons is known as a looner. Looners are sexually aroused by balloons and inflatables, some are particularly excited by the risk of them popping at any time.

Nine years after she was introduced to the fetish by her partner and art director, Val (32) heterosexual nurse Oxana now frequently has sex with inflatables.

Her risqué performances have popped off, with over 6,700 followers on Instagram.

“I was nineteen and after lying on the bed after having sex with my future husband Val, he turned to me and went ‘Do you want to know my kinky secret’,” Oxana recalled.

“I thought it would be something to do with roleplay. But then he said, ‘I have a balloon fetish’. I thought he was kidding. I was amazed to say the least.

“A person I thought I knew so well appeared to be part of a hidden parallel universe and he guided me to it.”

An already rare fetish, looners are divided into different sub-types, dependent on whether they like balloons popping or not.

However, Oxana unites the community creating content for poppers, semi-poppers and non-poppers alike.

“Blow-to-pop lovers like tasting a balloon on the lips, watching it expanding with every breath, getting bigger and bigger, going to its limit and suddenly bursting to tiny shreds,” Oxana explained.

“The ones who prefer a ‘sit-to-pop’ action love to dip their bodies into the balloon, to feel its resistance, to hear the squeaking sounds as the latex rubs the skin, to see the balloon squeeze and change shape as they bounce on it till it pops.

“The unpredictable fragility of the balloons is what makes it a fetish object.

“It’s the fear of the pop, it’s the anticipation before the pop, and the pop itself.”

Oxana’s favourite outfits to wear include black corsets, catsuits and body stockings.

She orders six-foot-long balloons and inflatables from as far as Brazil, China, and India.

“The inflatables fetish is similar but usually much more durable than a balloon, so fear of popping is not the major trigger here.”, Oxana said.

“Inflatables may be designed as a sex toys but being a looner is an acquired fetish – from when the object makes you feel aroused just because it’s associated with years of kinky games you’ve played with it.

“It was my husband Val’s idea to start uploading content, and eventually we created our own site, Thirty Three Rooms.

“I earn three to four times more as a balloon fetish performer than as a nurse. But I still treat it as a hobby and work in the hospital because I film for fun and the boring technical stuff is on Val.

“I may have a good day or a bad day in my regular life, but I enjoy reading my comments online and seeing how much people love what I do.”

Oxana has over 200 videos for sale costing up to £30.70 ($39.99) each. She spends her earnings on better props for her videos and travelling with her partner.

“When I made my first looner video in 2013, me and Val were students at that time, so the extra income was very helpful,” said Oxana.

“I always wore a mask. First it was to protect my identity, but later it became my brand.

“I keep it a secret from my family. No matter how open-minded they are, people still have their own judgements and some family members may find my hobby controversial.

“And my friends who are aware of my hobby are quite impressed with it. With the fetish itself — of course, they have never heard of looners before and have never seen balloons like mine.”

Oxana’s day job earns her £919 ($1200) a month but she has earned up to £7,660 ($10000) in a month from selling videos of her erotic content.

“Most buyers are men aged twenty-five to forty, seventy per cent of them are from the Germany and the US. Female looners are a rare breed though, I could hardly name three female fans,” she said.

“But I know that guys who are married do watch my clips. I think it’s good because they can either get new ideas for their bedroom games with their partner or (if they haven’t confessed to them about being a looner) get the courage to speak freely about their fetish with their spouse.

“You don’t need to have a balloon fetish to see how beautiful, colourful and cheerful they are. We all know this side of balloons since childhood. And a balloon fetish is just another dimension of this love.

“I have a hobby that allows me to express myself in a special way – a mind-blowing fusion of art, performance and sex. I feel like a queen of a secret kingdom that lies beyond knowing and understanding of ordinary people. And yes, it pays well.

“A lot of commenters confessed to me that I was the first girl they talked to about their balloon fetish.

“But I didn’t understand what the big deal was. Being happy and feeling love for harmless inanimate objects that other people don’t think about is a great gift from above that should be cherished and admired, and even envied.

“I believe a time will come when we will celebrate uncommon kinky stuff, it will be like a second sexual revolution.”

You can find Oxana on her Instagram @oxn_efremova.