By Alex Jones

LIVE AMONGST footballing legends like ARSENE WENGER in this SUPER mansion that boasts its own beauty salon and bar for an easy £5M.

Stunning photos of the palatial Aria, an award-winning six-bedroom mansion in north London, include the four-storey home’s lavish indoor pool; dine under your designer chandelier; or sweat it out in your own private gym in the capital’s hottest property.

It’s no surprise that at least one famous footballer is considering the multi-million-pound property as it’s located in Hadley Wood, a suburb on the Hertfordshire border is a hotspot for the rich and famous, particularly millionaire stars of Arsenal and Tottenham. As well as being handy for the clubs’ training grounds in London Colney and Hotspur Way, it’s only a short supercar ride from the centre of London yet close enough to the Green Belt for country pursuits.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is set over four floors. The lower ground floor alone boasts a cinema, games room, gym, indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room, a divine bar and even a private beauty salon. Thus, making this property the ideal home for the parties that get the town talking.

Aria is a spectacular and thoughtfully designed property that exemplifies taste and elegance. It is currently on the market with luxury estate agents Fine & Country for a cool £5,000,000, with no expense spared on the decadent home.

“Aria is truly a one of a kind, double award-winning luxury mansion that boasts 8295sqft of contemporary living space,” states the Fine & Country listing.

“This impressive residence has been designed with such attention to detail and boasts the most luxury of finishes, for example, a custom Rocco Borghese chandelier, a SieMatic kitchen fitted with Gaggenau appliances, Villeroy & Boch suites and Axor Hansgrohe taps in the bathrooms.”

The mansion has also been designed with security in mind, and has secure front and rear gates with a feature long driveway curving around large trees providing screening and privacy – perfect for avoiding the paparazzi.

“Aria is located in the prestigious Hadley Wood’s premier road, Beech Hill and is just a short walk away from Hadley Wood Primary School and Hadley Wood Overground station offering direct links straight into Central London,” continues the estate agency’s property description.

“In addition, the property is also conveniently located for Cockfosters Underground Station and all the various shops and restaurants that Cockfosters has to offer.”