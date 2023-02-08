EXCLUSIVE

By Freya Coombes

STEP INTO RAF history for £160 per night you have a unique stay in the RAF Control Tower where the real Dambusters trained.

RAF Wainfleet near Skegness in Lincolnshire opened during World War Two as a military firing range and was used by the famous Dambusters for practice. It was also frequently visited by some of NATO’s most formidable warplanes.

The Dambusters were a single squadron formed in World War Two who carried out dangerous missions, including the infamous Operation Chastise. This was the legendary attack on German dams, all carried out during the night of the 16th May 1943.

If a control tower isn’t to your liking, you could opt to stay in the Westland Lynx Helicopter, which is also available on-site with a double bed, mini-fridge and a TV.

The control tower also comes with a utility room with a washing machine and tumble dryer, a claw-foot bath, shower, kitchen and dining area and 360 degrees view across the marsh and of the North Norfolk coastline.

Why not look at the Dambusters former bombing range and image yourself a wartime hero, all before setting foot in a luxurious private hot tub?

“Redeveloped into unique and modern holiday accommodation following its closure in 2010, the Tower has retained many of the artefacts that showcase its historical significance, whilst providing a platform for some the most magnificent views you’ll see,” reads the listing.

“The Tower sleeps up to six people, and further single-storey accommodation can also be booked on-site, sleeping up to 22 people in total – ideal for larger groups.

“Situated in Friskney, near Skegness and a few miles from Gibraltar Point, the imposing building casts a grandly striking image as you arrive.

“You’ll find the décor light, bright and clean-lined throughout, with plenty of cosy luxury and contemporary fixtures, all set over four spacious floors.”

To view the stay, visit www.hostunusual.com

