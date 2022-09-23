Spending your days driving down an open road can feel thrilling, as many new sights, sounds, and experiences will await you. Yet, exploring new destinations and terrains can come with various risks you will need to avoid on your travels.

It doesn’t matter if you are traveling to busy cities or remote areas; you must ensure you are 100% prepared for the experience. Continue reading to learn how to plan a safe road trip.

Choose a Hardwearing Vehicle

An old, tired, or flimsy vehicle will increase your risk of a breakdown or make it difficult to travel over challenging terrains. When traveling through diverse areas of a country, you must ensure you are driving a car that can handle various bumps, weather conditions, and long journey times.

If you are looking for a vehicle that performs well on- and off-road, you will not regret sitting behind the wheel of the new Ford Ranger MS-RT. As it features OZ Racing alloy wheels, integrated fog lights, and a SYNC 3 connectivity and navigation system, you will feel confident traveling through various climates and landscapes.

Take Regular Breaks

As eager as you might be to reach one of the destinations on your itinerary, you must take regular breaks to avoid tiredness and potential accidents. It is important to stop routinely during long drives or night-time journeys, as fatigue could cause you to fall asleep behind the wheel or slow your response time following changes on the road.

Minimize Conversations

As fun as road trips can be, you must avoid endless conversations during a journey to keep you and your passengers safe. Calm, quiet conversation with loved ones is fine, but excitable chats can become distracting on busy roads or during poor visibility.

If you’re sitting behind the wheel, encourage your loved ones to talk to you when the road is quieter. Also, instruct them to be silent when driving through much traffic, during arduous weather conditions, or when struggling with visibility.

Place an Emergency Kit in Your Trunk

An emergency kit could prove a lifesaver during a road trip, as it could help your family stay warm, healthy, and safe during a breakdown. Also, some items could help you see in the dark, treat a loved one’s injuries, or call for roadside assistance.

Add the following items to an emergency kit, which you should store in your trunk:

First aid kit

Flashlight

Smartphone and a car charger

Jumper cables

Flares

Matches and candles

Blankets

Water

Non-perishable foods

Download a Map

A poor internet connection could cause you to become lost during a road trip. Remain on the right path by downloading maps to your desired destinations or carry a traditional paper map and plot out your locations. For instance, Google Maps allows road users to download offline versions of a map to turn to if they lose an internet connection. It will provide peace of mind that you will have a GPS backup throughout a road trip.