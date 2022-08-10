Tips for daily routine while visiting Dubai

They say it takes 21 days for a habit to form, and a year for a lifestyle. The Dubai authorities create conditions for the population and visitors of the city so that thanks to the following simple tips, each of us can make the planet cleaner and reduce our carbon footprint.

Alternative mode of transport

The monorail is the only form of public transport on the Palm Jumeirah. The driverless train offers the opportunity to explore the island with minimal environmental impact. The 5.5 km route includes 5 stops. Many wealthy people who care about the environment choose electric cars, while others choose occasional car rentals.

2.Responsible shopping

Nowadays, more and more consumers favor ethical shopping. Its job is to offer excellent, fascinating items a second chance at existence. Leading designer brand collections are displayed in the thrift stores Garderobe and Retold. The selection includes heavily discounted old clothing, shoes, and luggage. Additionally, a lot of manufacturers in the UAE encourage customers to convert from fast fashion to durable clothes. These include Kate Chad, The Giving Movement, Nomadic State of Mind, All Things Mochi, and others that are carried by neighborhood shops and independent boutiques like Sauce.

Use water stations

Among the most urgent issues in the present world is plastic garbage. Dubai began an effort named “Dubai Can” in 2022 to encourage inhabitants to use reusable water bottles more often. In several locations throughout the emirate, special stations have been set up close to tourist hotspots where anyone can obtain free drinking water in sustainable packaging. This effort is being joined by more and more city hotels and businesses every day.

Local ingredients on your plate

Many farms in Dubai use cutting-edge technologies to raise a variety of fruits and vegetables. Local restaurant cooks who buy locally to decrease their carbon footprint are frequent visitors here. Do you wish to aid environmental advocates for food? Visit the BOCA restaurant at the Dubai International Financial Center, which supports the idea of zero waste, or the Cassette restaurant in Al Quoz, where the menu is built on seasonal, fresh products from the region. Additionally, several businesses in Dubai are attempting to use fewer disposable containers. For instance, the Sum of Us cafe has fully given up plastic and offers a 10% discount on drinks to customers who bring their own reusable containers. Supermarkets and urban marketplaces, including the Ripe Market, sell products from Dubai farmers.

Stay in green hotels

The majority of Dubai’s hotels are dedicated to doing their part to preserve the environment. One of them is the Jebel Ali area’s JA The Resort. The majority of the wastewater is channeled into a specialized irrigation system, there are numerous solar collectors for heating the water, and there is a private garden where fruits and vegetables are grown. One of the few accommodations in Dubai with the Green Growth certification for exceptional sustainability performance, including low energy use and plastic-free operations, is Anantara The Palm. The Business Bay Steigenberger Hotel is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact. It specifically has its own wastewater treatment facilities for recycling. Dubai’s Andaz With the help of GCAF (Green Container Advanced Farming), The Palm Boutique Hotel has established a container farm on the property where greens and herbs are produced using nutrient-rich water solutions.

Alternative to Dubai: Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Department (UAE) talks about how its tourism strategy is based on a novel, cutting-edge concept in order to achieve its goal of becoming the most sustainable travel destination in the region by 2025. A “natural emirate,” Ras Al Khaimah offers 64 kilometers of lovely beaches, a terracotta-colored desert, gorgeous wadi valleys, mangroves teeming with wildlife, and towering mountains.

Natural resources are crucial to the emirate’s fundamental tenets, hence protecting them is of paramount importance. The Tourism Development Department is thoughtfully developing new hotels and working with partners in the hospitality sector to establish large sites with attentive, sustainable landscaping.

Being the licensing authority for all new hotel projects, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Department is able to adopt rules and norms to maintain sustainability standards and cooperate closely with hotels to ensure sustainable practices. For instance, the recently announced integrated Wynn Resort, which is planned to open in 2026, will be built in accordance with the Barjeel Green Building Standards. In addition, Earth Hotels Altitude, a sustainable seasonal hotel with 15 fully equipped rooms, swimming pool and a fitness center will open in Jebel Jays in the fourth quarter of 2022, and Saij Mountain Lodge, a mountain resort with eco-huts made of natural and environmentally friendly materials, will do so in 2023.