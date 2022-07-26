Dating is a wacky world–and it’s only getting wackier. So many new terms and trends have emerged in recent years, from “ghosting” to “catfishing” to “breadcrumbing.” It can be tough to keep up. And even tougher to find someone who isn’t playing games. It just seems like it’s getting worse and worse out there.

But don’t despair–there is hope! Here are some shocking truths, along with some tips on how to navigate the wacky world of modern dating.

Online dating has made people disposable

The ease and accessibility of online dating have made it much easier for people to meet potential partners. But it has also made us more disposable. With so many options, it’s easy to just move on to the next person if things don’t work out. There’s no need to waste time trying to fix things–you can just find someone else.

This attitude can be a real turn-off for potential partners. After all, why would anyone want to invest time and energy in a relationship if they know there are dozens of other people out there who would be happy to take their place? This attitude can make it hard to find a lasting connection.

Hookup culture is running wild

Hookup culture is a blight upon the dating world. The most desirable people see no need for commitment, and the result is a lot of empty sex without any real intimacy or connection.

This culture is particularly damaging for women, who are often seen as nothing more than objects for men’s pleasure. It’s no wonder that so many women report feeling disappointed and used after hooking up.

If you’re looking for something more than just a hookup, you’re going to have to look hard–and be patient. The good news is that there are still plenty of people out there who want more than just casual sex. You just have to know where to find them.

People have given up and aren’t looking for traditional dating

Many people have thrown their hands up and decided that traditional dating is just too hard. That’s why you get sites with girls trying to find a sugar daddy and guys that focus solely on their career until they’re in their 40s.

There’s nothing wrong with these choices, but it does make it harder to find someone if you’re looking for a more traditional relationship.

This is particularly true for younger people, who have grown up with easy access to online “distractions” and are used to instant gratification.

People are insanely picky

Everyone seems to think they can do better than their current partner. And with so many potential partners out there, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that there’s always someone better just around the corner.

Unrealistic expectations often drive this pickiness. We see our favorite celebrities with their perfect partners, and we think that’s what we should be aiming for. But the truth is, most of us are never going to look like a movie star or date one either. Everyone seems to think they can pull a ten and end up disappointed when they can’t.

So if you’re getting frustrated by your lack of success in finding a partner, it might be time to reassess your standards. Be realistic about what you’re looking for, and you’ll be more likely to find someone who is actually a good match for you.

People are afraid of commitment

Commitment is a dirty word these days. People seem to be more afraid than ever of getting stuck in a relationship. They’d rather play it safe and keep their options open in case something better comes along.

This attitude is often driven by fear–fear of being hurt, fear of being rejected, or fear of being alone. But the result is that people are missing out on the chance for real happiness. If you’re looking for a lasting relationship, you need to be willing to take a risk and commit to someone. Otherwise, you’ll just be spinning your wheels indefinitely.

Ghosting is becoming the norm

Have you ever been ghosted? If you’ve been dating in the last few years, chances are you have. Ghosting is when someone suddenly disappears from your life without any explanation.

It’s a frustrating and painful experience, but sadly it’s becoming more and more common. People are less likely to confront someone they’re not interested in and just quietly fade away instead.

If you’ve been ghosted, don’t take it personally–it’s probably not about you. And if you’re the one doing the ghosting, be honest with the person you’re dating and let them know that you’re not interested. It might not be easy, but it’s better than just disappearing into thin air.

Breadcrumbing is an infuriating new Hell

Breadcrumbing is when someone leads you on by sending mixed signals. They might text you out of the blue after weeks of silence or make plans with you and then cancel at the last minute. They keep you interested just enough to string you along, but they’ve never actually going to commit to anything.

This can be a frustrating experience, especially if you really like the person who’s breadcrumbing you. But it’s important to remember that they’re probably not doing it maliciously–they’re just trying to keep their options open.

If you’re being breadcrumbed, it’s up to you whether you want to stick around and see where things go or move on and find someone who’s more interested in you.

Conclusion

In a world of online dating and unrealistic expectations, it can be hard to find someone who wants something more than just a hookup. People are afraid of commitment, and ghosting has become the norm. But if you’re willing to take a risk and put in the effort, there’s still hope for finding real love. You just have to find people that are in it for the same reasons as you.