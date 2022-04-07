Colorado is home to countless scenic routes and wonderful sights, making it a popular state for road trip enthusiasts everywhere.

If you happen to enjoy nothing more than cruising along the open road, then Colorado could be the perfect destination (or rather, journey) for you.

To make the most out of your travels, it is well worth making sure that your car is up to the task in the first place!

Here are some top tips to help you keep safe and happy on your travels through the Centennial State.

Get the Right Insurance Coverage

There are plenty of potential hazards out on the open road, and many of them can arise through no fault of your own.

Protecting yourself with the right insurance can allow you to stay financially secure in the event of an accident, and as most driving enthusiasts can attest to, automobile incidents can end up being extremely expensive.

Plus, keeping yourself safe against some of the harsher Colorado elements, like their world-famous hail, is a must, and insurance can help you with this.

You may want to take a look at cheap auto insurance in Colorado Springs for a great example of where to turn for good coverage.

Plan Out Your Stops

What sights do you want to take in while you journey across Colorado? There is plenty to see, so making a plan before you set out can help streamline your journey and enable you to get the most out of your time and fuel budget.

Some of the most popular sights might include:

Rocky Mountain National Park

Garden of the Gods

Denver Botanic Gardens

Glenwood Springs

Estes Park

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it’s a good indicator of what to plan for when trying to fit your sightseeing around your travel time.

By planning out your destinations ahead of time, you can make sure your vehicle is physically up to the task.

Use the Right Tires

Colorado is beautiful and breathtaking in every season, but it can be a fairly treacherous place to drive if you fail to put the right measures in place, particularly in the winter months.

Using the right tires on your car is essential in this regard, as they can help you stay safe on the trickier roads.

Nurture Your Concentration

On some of the mountain roads, there is little in the way of guardrails protecting you from a potentially perilous drop should anything go wrong.

Safe driving is of paramount importance in these situations, so make sure you nurture concentration and avoid distractions like loud music.

As long as you can remain aware at all times and respect other road users, you can keep your car (and yourself) safe on your travels.

Carry out Regular Safety Assessments

Carrying out regular safety audits is one of the best ways to make sure that your car doesn’t break down in the middle of your journey.

This means checking the battery, the brakes, the various fluid levels (oil, wiper fluid, brake fluid etc.) your lights, and of course, the health of your tires.

It’s much better to be safe than sorry, and it’s hard to enjoy a road trip if you’re constantly worried about your car.