If you are careful with your planning when working out your outdoor area for entertaining purposes, you will find that there are very few months of the year when you will not be able to take advantage of it.

Indeed, with an outdoor kitchen, hot tub, and garden bar, you will find that your friends and family just can’t wait to come and socialize with you, even if you are not around to be socialized with.

Outdoor kitchen

Forget the normal barbeque and bring on the outdoor kitchen complete with pizza oven, smokery, multiple grills, outdoor pantry, and, of course, bespoke barbeque. Wowing your guests will never be so easy, making sure, of course, that you have plenty of seating, whether you choose to have loungers and sofas around your fire pit or you are the sort of person that likes the idea of eating at a table with chairs or benches, or a mixture of the two.

If you are not going for a fire pit, then you will probably want to have some sort of patio heater for your guests to keep warm with and to make sure that you can get the most out of your evenings long into the night when you are entertaining.

Hot tub area

If you have a secluded part in your garden, giving your guests time in the best hot tub Chesterfield (or anywhere else for that matter) has to offer will not only raise your profile within your friendship group but will also mean that you are not reliant on the weather being hot or even warm as you would be with a normal outside pool.

There are many benefits of having a hot tub in the garden other than taking a warm dip on a cool day with those you hold most dear. There is also the relaxing feeling of sinking into warm water with a glass of wine after a stressful day and listening to the birds singing while watching butterflies and bees fly about your garden.

Don’t forget the garden bar

When you are thinking about preparing your garden for good weather entertaining, there is nothing that goes better with an outside kitchen and a hot tub than an outdoor bar for your guests to get their drinks at. Indeed, you probably even have a friend or member of the family who fancy themselves as a barman or mixologist and would be more than happy to serve drinks while you perform your masterly chief impersonation in your garden kitchen area.

Decorating your bar area with lights and offering your guests bar stools to sit on with patio warmers to keep them warm is a very pleasant way to spend an evening. However, it is important that you keep your bar area well stocked with your family and friends’ favorite tipples and that you keep your alcohol secure and under lock and key when your bar is not being used.