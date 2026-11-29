Balancing the grid cost a record £60m or more on Thursday 26 November, as wind farms were paid to stop and gas plants paid to start. Households ultimately pick up the bill.

Britain’s grid operator spent more than £60m on a single day this week balancing the electricity system, GB News reported, a record that came as wind farms in Scotland were paid to switch off and gas plants were paid to fire up.

The Nuclear Industry Association put Thursday’s figure higher, at £73m, according to a summary on the Great Climate Con website. Tracker figures vary with how and when they are counted, so treat the exact total with caution. All point to a new high.

Why wind is paid to stop

Most of Britain’s wind power is generated in Scotland. Most of the demand is in England. The cables between them can only carry so much, so on windy days the National Energy System Operator (Neso) pays northern wind farms to reduce output.

It then has to buy power from plants south of the bottleneck, usually gas, to fill the gap. The Ferret noted that the expensive part is turning gas up, because plants called on at short notice charge a premium.

The turn-up bill dwarfs the turn-down bill. On a day earlier in the autumn, almost £7m went to wind farm owners while more than £40m went to gas and other generators, according to figures from Octopus Energy’s Wasted Wind tracker, cited in a report reposted by Wind-Watch.

The bill so far this year

Octopus says its tracker passed £2bn for 2026 in mid-November, with six weeks of the year left, according to Selectra’s summary of the company’s release. That is about £532m, or 36%, more than the whole of 2025.

Neso’s balancing costs hit a record £553m in September alone, GB News reported earlier this month. Neso put that down to wind that could not be moved by the grid, which meant turbines were paid to stop while gas generators were paid to start.

Not all of it is wind. Constraint payments can go to any type of power station, but wind receives most of them because so much of it sits behind the Scottish bottleneck, The Ferret said.

What it means for bills

The costs are recovered through energy bills. The Ferret reported that about £19 of a past rise in a typical bill came from higher balancing costs, partly driven by constraint payments.

Ministers are worried about where this goes. A report reposted by Wind-Watch said the cost of so-called wasted wind could add £100 to energy bills by the end of the decade, and that ministers plan to veto new subsidised projects if they would push up costs.

This week’s spike also coincided with Neso issuing a run of electricity margin notices, which are alerts asking the market for extra generation. New Civil Engineer reported a record 14-hour notice on Thursday and three on successive days. Neso said earlier this month that such notices are routine and precautionary.

Critics blame the way Neso handles wind. Energy analyst Kathryn Porter told New Civil Engineer that Neso lets wind that cannot reach consumers clear in the day-ahead market, then curtails it afterwards, and it must be bought back at high cost. She said this could be avoided if Neso acted before day-ahead trading.

Shadow Energy Secretary Andrew Bowie said families were paying for poor forecasting at Neso, according to the Express Gazette. Neso was approached for comment by New Civil Engineer.

Neso and the industry say the lasting fix is more transmission capacity. Upgrades will reduce constraint payments but will not remove them, The Ferret said.

Sources: GB News, GB News, New Civil Engineer, The Ferret, Selectra, Wind-Watch, Express Gazette, Great Climate Con