About 3.8 million people, nearly a million of them children, could not afford basics such as food, heat and toiletries in 2025. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation says the figure has not fallen since 2022 and that people are staying in crisis for longer.

About 3.8 million people in the UK, including nearly a million children, went without essentials such as food, heating, clothing or toiletries in 2025, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF).

The figure is the same as in 2022, the charity’s previous count, so this is a plateau rather than a new jump. It remains the highest total in the JRF’s series, which began in 2016. PA Media reported that the numbers have stayed at 2022 levels.

What destitution means day to day

The JRF defines destitution as being unable to afford the basics needed to eat, stay warm and dry, and keep clean. It is a step below poverty. The charity’s own research puts around 6.8 million people in very deep poverty, a wider group.

For many it comes down to money, or the lack of it. The Guardian reported that a quarter of people in destitution had no income at all. A further 58% had less than £90 a week left after paying rent.

People are also turning to crisis services more often. Prof Suzanne Fitzpatrick of Heriot-Watt University, a co-author, said it was “particularly disturbing” that destitution is becoming more persistent, with people repeatedly needing crisis support.

Who is hit hardest

The groups most likely to be affected are single working-age adults, disabled people, minority ethnic communities and migrants, Holyrood reported.

About 61% of destitute people reported a disability or long-term health condition, according to the Guardian’s account of the research. Among those with life-limiting conditions, 37% were not receiving disability benefits.

The share of destitute people who are migrants has climbed from 25% in 2019 to 32% in 2025, PA reported.

Greater London had the highest rate, with around 2% of households affected. All the devolved nations had lower rates than England or the UK overall, with Wales below Scotland and Northern Ireland somewhat higher.

Scotland’s rate was 1.1% of households. Glasgow ranked 23rd on a list of 30 local authority areas with the highest rates, with just over 2% of households affected, STV News reported.

How it compares with earlier years

The scale has changed sharply over a decade. The JRF’s first study, in 2016, counted about 1.25 million people, including 312,000 children.

By 2017 the figure was 1,550,000. The 2023 report found 3.8 million in 2022, a 61% rise on 2019. The number of children rose 88% over the same period.

In other words, the total is now about three times the 2016 count. The 2026 study found no further growth, but no improvement either.

The research is based on case studies in 18 areas. It includes a survey of 4,884 users of 120 crisis services between October and December 2025, and interviews with 31 people in spring 2026. The work was carried out by Heriot-Watt University’s I-Sphere institute with the research firm Verian.

The JRF wants the UK government to bring in an “essentials guarantee” within Universal Credit, so that payments always cover basic necessities. It also wants everyone who needs it to have access to emergency financial help, and for ministers to reject policies it says drive destitution among migrants.

JRF chief executive Julian Hartley said “far too many people are going without life’s most basic necessities”, while support services are “buckling under the weight of need”. The Guardian said the research also warned that disability benefit cuts could raise the risk of destitution among young people.

Sources: The Guardian (via AOL), PA Media (via Great Yorkshire Radio), Holyrood, STV News, Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Al Jazeera