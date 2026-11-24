A new wave of food artists is filling fashion shows and design fairs with edible installations. The fees stay private, but the clients, the logic and the reason for letting guests tuck in are clearer.

Food artists are building sugar chandeliers, brioche armchairs and butter sculptures for fashion shows and design fairs, then inviting guests to eat them.

The Egyptian-born, New York-based artist Laila Gohar is the best-known name. The Guardian reported that her latest favourite is a Venetian-style chandelier spun entirely from sugar, down to the chain. Guests snap off the pink flowers and nibble them.

Her back catalogue includes lifesize brioche armchairs, a room built from Belgian chocolate and a four-metre mortadella that needed a crane to get into the venue.

Who pays for it

The clients are fashion and luxury houses. The Guardian lists Prada, Hermès and Sotheby’s among Gohar’s. Savoir Flair adds a 16-foot raspberry tart for Hermès, an office chair carved from cake for Sotheby’s and a shrimp pyramid for the opening of Galeries Lafayette in Paris.

The mortadella was one of 20 installations at that opening, according to the case studies page of Nevermind, the agency that represents her. The same page lists a 200-inch cake for the 200th anniversary of The Glenlivet whisky.

London-based chef Mutluer has worked with Miu Miu, Jonathan Anderson and Mubi, the Guardian said. She also does perfume launches, serving fennel granola finished with a mist of tonka bean at the autumn launch of the fragrance house Ffern.

Gilony, who moved from fashion design into food in 2024, made sand-dune tables for a Netflix premiere. Each held hundreds of forks, with a langoustine or chocolate truffle on every one. LA studio AnanasAnanas, founded in 2019 by Elena Petrossian and Verónica González, makes edible mushroom lamps and rotating chandeliers.

The money is not public

The fee question has no published answer. None of the reporting we found gives a day rate, a commission price or a profit margin for this work, and the artists do not appear to publish them.

What the coverage does show is how the business is built. Gohar’s edible work leads into products. She runs the tableware brand Gohar World with her sister Nadia, and Wallpaper reported that her first ready-to-wear collection, with Arket, launched on 21 April. It was announced with a fruit-and-vegetable carousel at Milan Design Week.

The costs are real, too. In a piece for Forecast Public Art, a food artist said organisations often fail to budget for feeding large crowds because food sounds cheap. That article is several years old and concerns public art rather than fashion, but the point applies to a four-metre sausage or a hand-carried batch of sugared roses.

Savoir Flair says Gohar carried 100 sugar-crystallised roses from New York to London for a Simone Rocha show.

Why guests are allowed to eat the art

Because the eating is the point. W Magazine described Gohar’s installation for Simone Rocha’s tenth anniversary as perishable, and said guests ate it with enthusiasm. A separate perspex installation in the same shop was built to tour.

The edible work is designed to disappear by the end of the night. Gohar has described it as an icebreaker. Guests ask what a thing is and whether they can eat it, and The New Yorker quoted her saying people become “like children, almost”.

Gilony makes the same case. He rarely uses plates, serving a pistachio matcha tiramisu down the middle of a table studded with spoons. He told the Guardian he wants to turn “the audience into the performance itself”.

There is a second audience, too. The Guardian noted that these installations do well on social media, and some artists post the step-by-step process. A piece eaten by 200 guests is seen by far more people online.

Nothing is new about the idea. The Guardian points to medieval banquets with live birds baked into pies, Tudor gold-leaf swans and jelly castles, and a Salvador Dalí cookbook. The trend is also reaching home tables, the paper said, through tablescaping and butter moulds shaped like shells.

Not every artist wants to be spectacular. Petrossian told the Guardian her studio does not believe food should be beautiful at the expense of taste.

Gohar’s next public work is already out. The Arket collection has been on sale since April, and the carousel it launched with was one thing at her events that guests were not meant to eat.

Sources: The Guardian, Savoir Flair, Wallpaper*, W Magazine, Nevermind, Forecast Public Art, The New Yorker (via LinkedIn)