Lauren from Redditch says the support that kept her mortgage paid after her husband's death has run out. MPs debate a 109,000-signature petition on Monday, as figures show state funeral help falls well short of costs.

A Redditch widow who lost her self-employed builder husband to cancer says she may not be able to keep the family home now her bereavement payments have stopped, as MPs prepare to debate the issue on Monday.

Lauren, a mother of four, told BBC Hereford & Worcester her family income fell by about 80% after her husband Andy died in May 2024. He was 42 and had been diagnosed with terminal cancer five months earlier. The BBC reported that he had done much of the work on the house himself.

“I don’t want to uproot my children,” she said. “They’ve already been through too much the last two and a half years.”

A mortgage and a gap she cannot fill

Lauren is preparing to remortgage. She told the BBC the Bereavement Support Payments had covered mortgage costs, food and household bills. Without them, she said: “I just can’t find that money.” She cannot work more hours than she does now.

She said the couple had been looking into life insurance in December 2023, when Andy first had stomach problems. By the time they needed a policy, she said, he had a pre-existing condition. “He died a very scared man,” she said. “His biggest worry was how I was going to cope financially.”

Bereavement Support Payment is a £3,500 lump sum followed by up to £350 a month. Yorkshire Live reported that it comes as 18 monthly payments, is not means-tested or taxed, and can be claimed alongside other benefits. The BBC said that for people on Universal Credit, as Lauren is, the payments last only a year.

Before April 2017, bereaved parents could claim Widowed Parent’s Allowance until their children turned 18. The charity WAY Widowed and Young says the current payment has not risen since it replaced that allowance.

Lauren has joined the campaign group Widows Fight. She wants payments to last longer, rise with inflation and be better publicised. “It feels like a secret benefit,” she said.

The petition and the government’s line

The group’s petition has nearly 109,000 signatures. It calls for an annual uprating and for support to run beyond 18 months. Yorkshire Live reported that the debate is set for Westminster Hall on 23 November.

In its written response to the petition earlier this year, the government said the 18-month length reflects support for the acute period after a bereavement, according to Yorkshire Live.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson told the BBC the payment is short-term support, with higher amounts for those with children. The spokesperson added that Universal Credit may offer further means-tested help to those in greatest need.

Funeral help also falling behind

The debate comes as new figures show another strand of state support slipping. The Guardian reported that help with funeral costs no longer covers even half of a typical funeral director’s fee. Families are borrowing money or skipping memorial services as a result.

A report cited in the coverage puts the average cost of essentials, such as mortuary care, the coffin and the hearse, at £2,605. The funeral expenses payment covers cemetery or crematorium fees plus up to £1,000 for other costs. A summary of the report says that cap has been frozen since 2020.

Lindesay Mace, of the charity Quaker Social Action’s Down to Earth service, told the Guardian: “Successive governments have caused the payment to devalue so much that it is failing bereaved people.”

Separate MoneySuperMarket analysis found average support payments across the UK cover less than half of the average funeral cost. It estimated a shortfall of around £1,900 to £2,400, depending on where families live.

Widows Fight is also pursuing a legal case and has appointed a human rights lawyer, according to a report from Batley. The debate is due to take place at Westminster Hall on Monday.

Sources: The Guardian (via AOL), Yorkshire Live, WAY Widowed and Young, MoneySuperMarket, BBC News