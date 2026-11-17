A coroner has examined the death of an Iron Age woman found in a bog near Bellaghy, County Londonderry, at a public hearing held at the Ulster Museum in Belfast on Monday.

The woman, known officially as Ballymacombs More Woman, was between 15 and 22 when she died. The BBC reported that the evidence pointed to a deliberate beheading. The blow most probably came from behind, delivered with a blade.

Her remains were uncovered in 2023, together with a woven artefact. National Museums NI (NMNI) has previously dated them to between about 343 and 1 BCE, according to its own research update.

How the inquiry worked

The hearing was chaired by Belfast coroner Joe McCrisken. RTÉ reported that more than 60 people attended, including many of the researchers involved. It was modelled on a modern inquest, though the Irish News described it as a coronial investigation staged with experts from across Europe.

The research used micro-CT scanning, digital mapping and 3D imaging. Specialists also analysed bone, hair, skin, nails and the woven textile found with her.

McCrisken said he put to the evidence the four questions Irish coroners have asked for generations: who she was, when she died, where she died and how. He said he answered them with some clarity, but some mystery remained.

NMNI’s head of curatorial, Hannah Crowdy, believes it is the first time a museum has held a coroner’s investigation into the death of an ancient individual. She said female finds of this kind are extremely rare, and that this is the first of its type in Northern Ireland.

What the evidence says about her life and death

An osteoarchaeologist found cut marks on her neck. NMNI archaeology curator Niamh Baker said the evidence indicated she was beheaded in the bog. No skull was recovered.

Baker said the killing may fit a pattern of ritual and sacrifice seen across north-west Europe in the Iron Age. She noted that some male bog bodies in the Republic of Ireland who met violent deaths are thought to be linked to kingship and sovereignty.

She raised the possibility that the woman was a female sovereign. Another explanation, she said, is that the death was tied to an agricultural or weather problem of the time. As PA reported, the exact circumstances remain unknown.

The research also showed something of how she lived. Baker told RTÉ that analysis of her diet showed seasonal eating, with what she ate changing through the year.

Ancient DNA and isotope work was planned to shed light on her origins, movements, health and diet, NMNI said earlier in the project.

The woman’s bones are not expected to go on display when the museum stages an exhibition. Crowdy said curators are instead looking at telling her story through illustration and poetry. Her findings will also inform new interpretation in the Early Peoples gallery at the Ulster Museum.

Bellaghy residents have named her Aine. Séamus Mac an Fhirléighinn, of Bellaghy Historical Society, attended the hearing with other locals.

“We feel that Aine is one of our own.”

Sources: BBC News, RTÉ, The Irish News, National Museums NI, AOL / PA

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.