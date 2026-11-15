Wales beat New Zealand 35-28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, ending a run of 34 straight defeats to the All Blacks that began in 1953.

It was only Wales’s fourth win in 39 meetings, according to Stuff. The previous one came on 19 December 1953 at Cardiff Arms Park, by 13-8. As the New Zealand Herald pointed out, tries were worth only three points back then.

The numbers behind the streak

Steve Tandy’s side scored five tries against New Zealand for the first time. They came from Tomos Williams, captain Dewi Lake, Archie Griffin, Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit, and Sam Costelow kicked all five conversions, Sky Sports reported.

Wales led by 14 points three times, the BBC reported. The All Blacks pulled level at 21-21 by half-time through Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi and Fehi Fineanganofo. James then scored early in the second half, and Rees-Zammit’s try made it 35-21.

Peter Lakai’s try on 53 minutes cut the gap to seven. Wales then held out through a long spell of New Zealand pressure. Match statistics site Sofascore put New Zealand’s share of possession at 62 per cent. FloRugby said Wales made more than 300 tackles and stopped the visitors short of the line three times late on.

The crowd was 55,152. The BBC called it arguably the most famous win of Wales’s 145-year Test history.

The fans who waited

John Jenkins, now 81, was eight the last time Wales won. He had no television at home and could not watch it. He now lives in Shropshire but travels to every Wales match, and he called this the most memorable of all the big days he has seen.

His daughter Hannah, 50, who makes the trip from Chichester, wept on his shoulder for around 10 minutes after the final whistle, he told the BBC.

In Carmarthen, a wedding party put the speeches back by 15 minutes so guests could watch the finish. Photographer Rhian Jones, from Ammanford, told the BBC she abandoned editing to watch on her phone. She said the bride had worried that a defeat would flatten the mood.

Kyle Aston’s grandfather is 102 and was 29 when Wales last beat the All Blacks. Aston said he dozed off just before full-time, so the family plans to watch the recording together.

Warren Atkins, who works at The Cottage pub on St Mary’s Street in Cardiff, said trade had been brisk before kick-off and went up a level once the game ended. He was ordering more beer for the following week.

Reaction from the top

The Prince of Wales, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, called it a fantastic result. First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth told BBC Radio 5 Live on Sunday that the long wait had become a psychological block. He said a new generation of players now knew they could beat New Zealand, and he expected next week’s game to sell out.

Welsh actor and writer Ruth Jones posted a video on Instagram. ITV News Wales reported her saying: “Oh my God, Wales has just beaten the All Blacks.”

The result came a week after Wales had to grind out a win over Japan in the same Nations Championship. They will play at the Principality Stadium again next weekend.

Sources: BBC News, ITV News Wales, Sky Sports, Stuff, NZ Herald

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.