Arsenal won a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time in 14 years on Sunday, beating Liverpool 1-0 through a Kai Havertz goal to go three points clear at the top.

The result came only days after the Gunners were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Fleetwood Town. ESPN reported that tie was lost on penalties after 16-year-old Max Dowman was sent off in the 85th minute.

“Extremely proud. It’s been 14 years, that’s a long time,” said manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to the BBC after the game.

Rice cross, Havertz finish

Havertz scored in the 16th minute. Declan Rice combined with Noni Madueke down the right and delivered a low cross for Havertz to tap in at the back post, according to Liverpool’s own match report.

The move began when Arsenal won the ball as Liverpool tried to play out from a goal-kick. ESPN said Alisson’s attempted pass to Jeremy Jacquet gave the defender no chance of keeping possession.

Liverpool pushed hard after falling behind. They won a run of corners and hit the woodwork once in the first half, and Arsenal had to hold firm. Arsenal’s website said the visitors allowed no shot on target in the second half.

Arteta was captain the last time Arsenal won in the league at Liverpool, a 2-0 victory in 2012. The BBC said the club had made 16 unsuccessful trips in all competitions since.

Penalty claim and title picture

Liverpool were left with a grievance. Sky Sports reported that officials missed a tug by Jurrien Timber on Alexander Isak in the first half that might have brought a penalty. ESPN also said the hosts felt they deserved a spot-kick.

Arsenal’s 24 points from nine games is their best return at this stage since 2022-23, the BBC said. They are two points better off than at the same point last season, when they won the title.

They have kept six clean sheets this season. The attack is less fluent, with 14 league goals so far. Bukayo Saka is injured and Dowman was suspended for the trip to Merseyside, while Viktor Gyokeres and Havertz have both struggled for form.

Manchester City are second in the table, but the BBC noted they are still waiting on the outcome of their appeal against a charge of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

Havertz said the win meant a lot to the club. He called the 13 league games without a win at Anfield “a crazy stat” and said the fans deserved the result.

Sources: BBC Sport, ESPN, Sky Sports, Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, ESPN

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.