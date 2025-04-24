By Saloni Mathur

HILARIOUS images show a female Borneo orangutan testing the theory that blondes have more fun.

Pictures show Cherie showing off her blonde thatch while sharing a laugh with her smiley 22-month-old nephew Jarang.

Sharing a laugh

Bornean orangutans have one of the most fascinating and complex social structures among great apes, especially because they are semi-solitary, which is unusual for primates.

While they don’t live in groups, female orangutans often have overlapping home ranges with their mothers, sisters, or daughters, creating a loose social network.

These related females may interact occasionally and can act as ‘aunties’ to young orangutans, sometimes playing with and grooming the young ones.

The young Jarang is the son of Cherie’s sister Jingga, all of whom are dearly loved by the patrons of the Blackpool Zoo.

The blonde auntie

These images were captured by Alison Allen (62), a passionate British photographer from Lytham St Annes.

“Cherie is the oldest of the girls at 28 and doesn’t have a baby yet,” she told medidrumworld.com.

“She is in with Jarang and his mum Jingga and spends time with Jarang, which Jingga is ok with.

“She is very loving towards Jarang, and he loves nothing more than cuddles with his ‘Aunty’ Cherie.

“Watching them care this deeply for each other warms my heart, and I love capturing these precious moments between them.”

