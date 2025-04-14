By MDW reporter

THIS WOMAN has revealed how she was in hiding from the world until she lost an incredible 100-pounds.

Learning Difficulty Support Worker Jamie Louise Loader (31) from Rochdale, UK started her weight loss journey in 2018 after realising how unhappy she was at her 241-pound weigh-in. She was UK dress size 22 and waist size 42-inches. Now she is UK dress size ten and waist size 30-inches.

Jamie realised she was disgusted in her appearance after seeing a photo of herself on holidays.

Jamie felt uncomfortable in her own skin, even stating that she used to hide herself in the background when in public so that no one would see how big she felt.

At her lowest, Jamie remembered being on a yearly holiday in Italy with her family and being horrified at a picture that was taken of her. She felt disgusted in herself and thought she looked 15-years older than she should have because of how heavy she was.

Jamie has so much more energy now compared to before she lost the weight.

“We holiday yearly in Italy and I had a photo taken and I was horrified by it,” she said.

“I looked really big and looked over 15 years older than I actually was.

“I just felt uncomfortable and unhappy with how I was and how I looked.”

After years of being under-confident and feeling as if she got no attention from others because of her size, Jamie knew that it was time to take action and started her weight loss journey that would stick this time.

Jamie had tried every diet and fad under the sun, from fasting to shakes and pills to try and lose weight before, but she knew that this time she needed the determination and perseverance that would finally allow her to feel happy and healthy in her own body.

Jamie got a PT in 2022.

Jamie tried Slimming World for four years and lost an amazing 98-pounds while using the program, but soon realised that she was left with some excess loose skin that still made her feel unhappy and unconfident in her body.

During her time on Slimming World, Jamie prioritised protein, fruit and vegetables in her diet and tried to get at least 10,000 steps in per day, but it was not until she joined the gym in November 2021 that she really felt she was making progress both physically and mentally.

In an effort to tone her loose skin, she joined her local gym with a Personal Trainer in August of 2022 where she would do cardio and resistance training for two-to-three-days per week at the beginning, but now trains up to four mornings per week, and feels as though it has been the best thing she has ever done for herself.

Jamie showing off her guns in a fitness photoshoot.

Although Jamie originally joined the gym to tone her excess skin, she could not have prepared herself for the positive effects the gym would have on her mental and emotional health.

When Jamie was at her heaviest at 241-pounds, she felt extremely unhappy in how she looked and how people treated her.

“I didn’t get much attention when I was bigger, I used to hide myself,” she said.

“I was so unhappy with who I was.

“I hated how I looked, how I felt, I had no confidence and used to fake being happy when I was so sad at how big and unhappy I was.

“I can now shop where I want, do what makes me happy and my confidence is up. I enjoy life to the fullest and take each day at a time.

“Now I put myself out there and talk to everyone spreading the word and positivity.

“I’m happier in myself to not need to hide. I feel amazing, I feel like a new person, much more positive in every aspect of life and have more confidence and self-belief.”

After years of restricting her body, Jamie started weight resistance training, which made her gain muscle and a sense of self-belief she never knew she could have, even having the confidence to partake in a fitness photo shoot after years of hiding herself in the shadows because of how disgusted she felt with her body.

“The gym has helped me physically to get strong, tone up some loose skin and get definition so much so, I did a fitness photo shoot,” she said.

Jamie did a fitness photoshoot.

“I’ve met friends for life in the gym, there’s so much support.

“I’ve gained confidence in myself that I can do it.

“I train first thing in the morning and it sets me up for the day. I feel so much more calm, less anxious and determined.”

After she started to lose weight and see progress in the gym, Jamie decided to share her weight loss journey on Instagram to show the realities of real and sustainable weight loss, which wasn’t always a piece of cake.

“At times it was very difficult, but I kept disciplined, motivated and looked at the bigger picture making small changes,” she said.

“I enjoyed social events and found a really good balance but still being disciplined when needed to step it up.

“A few people on Instagram say I inspire them and I give them motivation.

“A lady in the gym even said she wanted my figure which I couldn’t believe at all.

“My mentality changed massively for the better. I’ve tried fasting, fad diets, shakes, pills, pretty much everything, even Slimming World a few times but failed.

“But this time it just clicked.”

Click to see how our story was used in the Sun Online

ENDS