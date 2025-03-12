By Aimee Braniff Cree

EERIE IMAGES show an abandoned funeral home that has a terrifying mannequin in a coffin and gold teeth still set in the morticians workshop.

A mannequin in a coffin.

Images show the old funeral home still in good condition but there are personal family photos left behind of the deceased, the morticians workshop is set up for embalming and a white hearse left to rot.

Chemicals for treating the deceased.

These images were captured by urban explorer Leland Kent known online as Abandoned Southeast in Georgia, USA.

The funeral home was set up by two men and remained a respected and successful business for 40 years.

One died just 10 years into their tenure. His partner performed his partner’s funeral service at their funeral home and carried on making their business a legacy for the next 30 years until he also died.

The room where services took place.

“This funeral home was founded by two men, one a mortician and the other a retired factory worker, 40 years ago,” said Leland on his blog.

“The duo worked diligently, and the former factory worker enjoyed his newly acquired role as a licensed embalmer.

“Soon, the funeral business proved successful and became a well-respected company in the small town.

“After a decade together, the mortician unexpectedly died at home in his 60s, leaving the funeral business solely to his partner.

Morticians tool kit.

“For the next 30 years, working until his death at almost 90 years old, he continued the tradition the duo started by serving families in their area in their time of need.

“During that time, he not only directed the funeral of his former partner, but also his wife of more than half a century, two of his children, and several other members of his family.

“Even though the last obituary here dates back to 2020, the funeral home remained under his ownership until he died in 2023.”

