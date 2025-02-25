By Aimee Braniff Cree

MIND BENDING IMAGES of a conspiracy of lemurs looking like a piece of optical art have been snapped.

Pictures show a tightly packed group of ring-tailed lemurs, including Scrabble, Jigsaw, Chequers, and their dominant male, Anakin, were clustered so tightly that they appeared almost fused together. huddled so closely together that they create an optical illusion, making it difficult to distinguish where one lemur ends and another begins.

The snuggled up lemurs, COLCHESTER ZOO, ENGLAND.

While this behaviour is common in the wild, it is less frequently seen in zoo environments.

Ring-tailed lemurs are highly social primates native to Madagascar, known for their striking black-and-white striped tails and complex group dynamics.

In the wild, they form troops of up to 30 individuals, often engaging in behaviours such as grooming and sunbathing to strengthen social bonds.

Lemurs rely heavily on group cohesion for protection, often using their numbers to deter predators.

These mesmerising shots were captured by photography lab technician Thomas Harris (29), from Colchester at Colchester Zoo, using a Canon R7 with a Sigma 150-600mm lens.

A confusing group of lemurs, COLCHESTER ZOO, ENGLAND.

While walking across an area referred to by zoo regulars as Lemur Bridge, Thomas spotted the group nestled together on a wooden beam.

“This was the first time I’ve captured images like this,” Thomas explained.

“As a frequent visitor to Colchester Zoo, I don’t often see the group huddled in this way.

“Usually, they’re scattered around the enclosure, foraging or maybe snuggled up in pairs.

“As it was the first time I’d been able to capture the lemur group in this way, I felt quite lucky and pleased that I was there at the right time.

“I love that one because they’re all focused on something at the same time. It gives the image a real sense of unity.”

