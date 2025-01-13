By Media Drum Reporter

HEARTBREAKING footage of the woman whose face is ‘MELTING’ from one side due to a childhood tumour have been released.

Housewife Sharanjeet Kaur (38)’s nightmare began when she had a tumour on her face at just fifteen years old.

Living in Phagwara, Punjab, India with her husband, Sharanjeet’s face looks heart-wrenchingly melting and drooping.

Sharanjeet mediadrumimages/RareShotNEWS

Due to her melting face she is unable to see from one of her eyes that has led her incapable of doing many things.

However, Sharanjeet has kept her ground and does all the household work very well, with Sharanjeet’s entire face disfigured due to her condition.

Sharanjeet’s problems do not end with her melting face, her husband is blind as well.

Even with possible treatment available, Sharanjeet cannot get her melting face repaired because of the high costs of medical expenses.

“I had a tumour on my face at fifteen years old due to which one of my eyes was completely damaged,” said Sharanjeet.

Sharanjeet mediadrumimages/RareShotNEWS

“I cannot see even from my other eye.

“I have had to face many problems because of that.

“Despite not having eyes, I do all the household work very well.”

Sharanjeet explained what family life is like for her and her husband.

“My husband is also blind but he also does all the work well,” she said.

“My family and my husband are very poor and they cannot afford my expensive treatment.

“The doctors say that the treatment of me and my husband will cost a lot but we do not have any means of earning, so we cannot get the treatment done.”

ENDS

Click to see how our story was used by Mirror Online.