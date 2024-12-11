By Aimee Braniff Cree

SWEET IMAGES show a baby macaque enjoying a snack in the forest before sticking its tongue out towards the photographer.

Images show the pint-sized four-week-old rhesus macaque rubbing its sleepy eyes before sticking its tongue out at the food on offer then gobbling up a snack of leaves.

The young macaque rubs its tired little eyes.

The rhesus macaque, colloquially rhesus monkey, is a species of Old World monkey.

There are between six and nine recognised subspecies that are split between two groups, the Chinese-derived and the Indian-derived.

These images were captured by wildlife photographer Trikansh Sharma (25) from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India.

The cheeky monkey sticks out its tongue.

Trikansh used his Nikon D6 paired with Nikkor 400mm f/2.8 FL lens and captured the adorable baby in Corbett Tiger Reserve,India.

“It was a hot afternoon and we were relaxing inside our forest rest house, when I saw these Rhesus Macaques,” said Trikansh.

“I decided to spend some time with them, so that they become comfortable with my presence and once they accepted my presence, I started photographing them.

The tiny baby holds its prize leaf tight and shelters under another.

“I was focusing on these baby Macaques from the beginning because they look very cute and they were super active doing a lot of their behavioural activities.

“I was enjoying myself with a smile on my face while photographing them.”

