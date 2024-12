By Aimee Braniff Cree

SWEET IMAGES show a baby macaque enjoying a snack in the forest before sticking its tongue out towards the photographer.

Images show the pint-sized four-week-old rhesus macaque rubbing its sleepy eyes before sticking its tongue out at the food on offer then gobbling up a snack of leaves.

The young macaque rubs its tired little eyes.

The rhesus macaque, colloquially rhesus monkey, is a species of Old World monkey.

There are between six and nine recognised subspecies that are split between two groups, the Chinese-derived and the Indian-derived.

These images were captured by wildlife photographer Trikansh Sharma (25) from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India.

The cheeky monkey sticks out its tongue.

Trikansh used his Nikon D6 paired with Nikkor 400mm f/2.8 FL lens and captured the adorable baby in Corbett Tiger Reserve,India.

ā€œIt was a hot afternoon and we were relaxing inside our forest rest house, when I saw these Rhesus Macaques,ā€ said Trikansh.

ā€œI decided to spend some time with them, so that they become comfortable with my presence and once they accepted my presence, I started photographing them.

The tiny baby holds its prize leaf tight and shelters under another.

ā€œI was focusing on these baby Macaques from the beginning because they look very cute and they were super active doing a lot of their behavioural activities.

ā€œI was enjoying myself with a smile on my face while photographing them.ā€

ENDS