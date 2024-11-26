By Aimee Braniff Cree

A WAREHOUSE filled to the brim with over a hundred cars worth up to £1M has been discovered.

Images show this rural car graveyard containing forgotten dusty, moss covered cars, some with rust setting in, including Bentleys, a Porsche, Peugeot GTI 205, many Mercedes, MGs and MG Midgets, Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars, Morris Minor 1100, a Rolls Royce, MG MGA 1960, Mercedes-Benz, Triumph, Jaguar MK1, Mini Coopers, MG MG B, Cadillac Eldorado and a Volkswagen caddy.

The huge car hall was explored by urban explorer Daniel Sims (35) on his Samsung Galaxy s24 Ultra. Known as Bearded Reality on Youtube.

Daniel captured the images in an undisclosed location in rural Wales.

“I was tipped off about a potential massive car graveyard by another explorer so I decided to check it out for myself,” said Daniel.

“I don’t know anything about the history of the place other than whoever has been collecting these cars for decades and has an impressive collection which they must be proud of.

“The cars were visible from the roadside so once on a field it was open access as the back of the property fence had fallen down.

“We were quite nervous as we didn’t know the backstory of this place apart from it containing a car graveyard with classic cars and from what we saw must have been over 100 hidden away here.

“The place itself is a little overgrown at the back with rust and decay setting into the vehicles. Some were stored away meaning the damage to these amazing vehicles was minimal which is crazy to see.

“Iconic cars such as Bentleys, Porsche, Peugeot gti, various Mercedes, MGs and quite a few imports from different countries are hidden here and would be worth a minimum from what I saw over £500,000 to £1,000,000 just off basic calculations.

“I love taking photos of different things and items and dramatic places such as this and showing how these places and items end up.

“For a lot of people, these iconic cars will hold a lot of memories.

“There were no scary moments but we were interrupted towards the end of the exploration by some locals who were worried we could be burglars as there had been some rural crime taking place in the area recently.

“We explained how we were photographers and moved on from the area.

“Just the sheer amount of vehicles collected which is rare to see and was a real treat to see so many iconic cars collected here.”

