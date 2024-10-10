The moment a Great White shark bares it teeth at close range

By Aimee Braniff Cree

JAWS-DROPPING images of a Great White shark extremely up close have been captured.

Images show the impressive predator seeming to smile for the camera before bearing it’s powerful teeth. Other images reveal different Great Whites as they hunt for fish and gracefully move through the water.

These impressive moments were captured by Euan Rannachan (38) from London, England.

A smiling great white shark.

Euan captured the unbelievable shots in Guadalupe Island, off the coast of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean on his Nikon D850 and D810 paired with an AquaTech water housing.

“These shots showcase Great White sharks in their natural habitat, gliding through the water with power and grace. Every encounter feels different, with the sharks often approaching with curiosity, offering unique moments to capture their beauty and strength,” said Euan

The shark comes to the photographer jaws open.

“It’s not unusual to encounter Great Whites in this area, but every encounter is unique. The sharks’ behaviour and the conditions on any given day make each experience and image distinct, offering something new every time.

“Each time I see them, it’s a mix of awe, respect, and excitement. Their presence is commanding yet peaceful, and it reminds me of their critical role in the ecosystem. I feel incredibly fortunate to capture these moments.

The great white breaching the surface,

“I don’t have a consistent favourite, as it changes with every encounter. Each moment with these “dinosaurs” feels unique because of the varying conditions, light, and behaviour, which gives each shot a distinct look and feel.

“I want to challenge the misconceptions people have about sharks. They are powerful but not the monsters often depicted. My goal is to show their importance in maintaining the balance of our oceans and inspire a deeper appreciation for their beauty and critical role as apex predators.

“I love the unpredictability and the connection it creates with nature. Each dive and encounter is different, which keeps the experience fresh and exciting.

“Capturing these moments allows me to share the wonder of these animals and hopefully shift perspectives about them.”

