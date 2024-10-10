By Rebecca Chitolie

AWE-INSPIRING images of glow worms lighting up a cave resemble a scene from a sci-fi movie.



These otherworldly pictures show the blue-green light emitted from glow worms illuminating the inside of a cave in New Zealand, with an intrepid explorer giving scale to the vast space.

Glow-worms are fascinating creatures that produce a bioluminescent glow to attract prey, which is often small insects.



The glowing light is part of a silk thread trap they spin in their dark habitats, making them look like tiny stars in the caves.

Glow-worms are the larval stage of a type of gnat called Arachnocampa Luminosa.

Photographer Navaneeth Unnikrishnan (31) from Kerala, India captured these images in Wellington, New Zealand, with his Sony A1 and Sony 14mm 1.8.



“This is a little known cave for glow worms near Wellington,” said Navaneeth.

“It’s a hidden gem that offers an equally stunning experience without the crowds.



“I love finding these off-the-beaten-path locations that not many people know about, it adds a whole new level of adventure to the shoot.”

Navaneeth described how this was his first time seeing bioluminescence and what the experience was like.

“This was my first experience witnessing the glow worms, immediately after I entered the cave after sunset I could see them glowing in the ceiling of the cave,” said Navaneeth.

“They are visible to the naked eye, but not as bright as the images, since the shots are long exposures.

“There’s something magical about exploring these places, especially in places like a glow-worm cave where nature feels almost otherworldly.”

The cave was approximately 13 feet tall and Navaneeth explained how he captured the images.

“Capturing this moment was quite the adventure. It was raining, so water was constantly dripping from the cave ceiling, which made setting up for long exposures almost impossible,” said Navaneeth.

“Every time I placed the camera, within seconds, droplets would hit the wide-angle lens, causing smudges and blur.

“To add to the challenge, the cave had small streams about a foot high flowing through it.

“Even though I was wearing waterproof hiking shoes, the water went over my ankles, and with it being winter in New Zealand, the cold water started seeping in.

“I spent about an hour in there, trying different compositions and battling with failed exposures because of the water drops. It was definitely tough, but those kinds of challenges make the final shot all the more satisfying.”

Navaneeth explained what he loves most about these shots.

“I love the sense of wonder and discovery the images capture,” said Navaneeth.

“The contrast between the natural glow and the small, human presence adds a sense of scale and awe, making you feel connected to something much bigger.

“There’s always that element of adventure that comes with exploring new environments.”

Navaneeth shared what others have said about his images.

“When people see these shots, they often express awe and amazement at the glow-worms and the atmosphere of the cave,” he said.

“Many comment on how otherworldly the scene looks, and they’re intrigued by the unique setting, especially since the glow worms are little known to a lot of people.



“People are familiar with the bioluminescent planktons but not much about the glow worms.

“It’s always great to hear that these photos can spark curiosity and a sense of adventure in others.”

