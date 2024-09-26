By Saloni Mathur

Zen Frog

A MEDITIATING frog has been pictured trying to remain zen with a snail on its head.

Hilarious images show the Malayan flying frog appearing to do a meditation while his snail pal tries to distract him by climbing up on top of him.

Found largely in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, the Malayan flying frog is relatively larger than the others in the moss frog family.

Females from this species grow to a body length of up to three inches, and males over two inches.

Due to their large size, vibrant colours, and interesting behaviours, these frogs are considered quite photogenic and are a favourite subject to snap for wildlife photographs.

One such passionate wildlife photographer is Yan Hidayat, who captured these unique images.

“I love how the friendship between the snail and the frog is clearly visible in these images,” he said.

“Even when the snail climbed on top of its head, the frog remained calm and did not make any sudden movements as if to make the creature feel at ease on its head.

“When I took these pictures, there was a feeling of joy and amazement because I got a moment that was truly beyond my imagination.”

