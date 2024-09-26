By Aimee Braniff Cree

HAUNTING IMAGES of a nightclub known as Crazy House have been captured after the venue was abandoned due to anti-social behaviour.

Images show the once thriving nightclub still with signs of smoking revellers, mixture for a slushie machine, someone has left a coat in the cloak room forever and the colourful graffiti still looks as prominent on the walls.

These images were taken by explorer Kyle Urbex in Leeds, England.

The club had multiple anti social behaviour charges.

What was once a thriving nightclub which opened its doors in 1990 and became popular with the student crowd due to £1 drinks which eventually led to its downfall.

Cheap alcohol and young crowds led to frequent visits from the police and the night club was closed down in 2004 after being labelled a nuisance to the community.

“Casa Loco is a disused nightclub in Leeds, West Yorkshire that first opened it’s doors back in the early 1990’s,” said Kyle.

“It was known for playing hard house music and would often see it’s DJ’s host wild party nights playing songs from house artists such as BK, Brain Bashers, Knuckleheadz, 200 Degrees.

The floor is starting to mould and the crash mat in the middle of the floor.

“It was popular amongst the students of Leeds due to it’s cheap drink options such as £1 shots and a huge variety of cocktails and spirits.

“It eventually merged with another nightclub called Fuse and became known as Fuse/Casa Loco amongst the locals who frequented the popular nightclub.

“It’s vibrant colours and late night partying attracted visitors from all over West Yorkshire however when mixing cheap drinks and big crowds together leads to chaos and this was exactly the case.

“It’s downfall was due to anti social behaviour and frequent visits from the police on several occasions.

Signage for the night club.

“It was finally closed for good in 2004 after police labelled the old nightclub as ‘a nuisance to the local community and the centre of anti social behaviour.’

“The name Casa Loco when translated from Spanish quite fittingly for the venue “Crazy House” or “Mad House” and it was.

“Ever since it’s closure it has sat dormant and rotten with all the evidence of one final party left behind from old slush puppy liquids, DJ booths and old clothes still left in the cloakroom.

“It is very unlikely that the venue will make a comeback and so it sits on the long list of Leeds Lost Nightclubs list to go down in history as one of the crazy spots of older times to visit in Leeds which many will remember.

“So one of the more hidden away spots in Leeds unless you know where to look, navigating round this place it was clear it was a crazy night out.

The cloak room with one coat left behind.

“Old vanilla coke cans, slush puppy fluid, cigarette trays and more scatter the floor of the old club.

“It’s been a long time since you could smoke inside nightclubs and it shows the age of this nightclub.

“A quirky one to tick off in Leeds and one a few people have missed out on but I’m glad to be able to photograph the old remnants of this once hugely popular Leeds spot.”

Here's how our story was used in the Mirror online.

