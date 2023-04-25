By Mahima Kaur

**EXCLUSIVE**

A BABY orangutan was captured displaying some unbelievable expressions while he was flopped on top of his mother’s head.

One of the images shows the naughty baby orangutan looking fed up with a hand on his head- an expression reminiscent of a tired human adult.

These images were captured by photographer Syahrul Ramadan (46) from Jakarta, Indonesia using an Olympus OM-D EM1 Series and a Telephoto Lens 50-200 mm in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ramadan had to wait for two hours before he could capture the orangutan‘s expression on its full display.

“Some baby orangutans pose when they see me while others start interacting,” said Ramadan.