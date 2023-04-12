By Mahima Kaur

STUNNING images of a red squirrel enjoying springti me by exploring a field of beautiful bluebells have been captured.

Images show an adorable red squirrel enjoying the fresh and bright bluebells in the Isle of Wight.

Red squirrels have been officially classed as Near Threatened in England due to their rapidly depleting number because of the introduction of grey squirrels from America.

The grey squirrels monopolise food resources and are very competitive when it comes to co-existence.

Hyacinthoides non-scripta bluebells are native to the UK but they’re under threat from the non-native Spanish bluebell (Hyacinthoides hispanica) which was introduced to Britainaround the late 17th century.

Bluebells usually flower from late March to early May

These stunning images were captured by Ian Groves (55) using a Sony a7iii.

“There is something wonderful about red squirrels amongst the bluebells,” said Ian

“It is a very British springtime scene and a short period of time allows me to photograph them at their best.

“The colours compliment each other so well – the orange and violet sit very well together.”

