By Freya Coombes

THESE ADORABLE images show a pride of lions tormenting their grumpy babysitter until mum returns from her patrol in the African bush.

One image shows the lions snuggling together, nuzzling with each other until mum returns and they excitedly pounce on her and they shower her with affection.

Lions can grow to be 82 inches long and weigh up to 496 pounds.

These images were taken by photographer Merche Llobera (35) on the Moremi Reserve in Botswana, using a Sony A7rIII camera.

“We found a lioness with six cubs. The cubs were playing around,” said Merche.

“They were so cute and funny. The lioness was just trying to rest. I was so happy to see the babies, it’s my favourite thing to photograph.

“When the cubs finished playing some of them went to the lioness to eat but she wasn’t very happy about that.

“Thirty minutes later another lioness appeared and all the family was happy, the cubs were roaring with joy.

“Then the driver told us all the cubs were not from the first lioness, she was taking care of them. A few minutes later, a third lioness appeared and everybody was so happy.

“They were all hugging and kissing each other. they became a big ball of lions loving each other.”

