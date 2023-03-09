By Freya Coombes

THESE PAWSOME images show a vicious tiger fight, as these two big cats battle it out in the morning sun.

One image shows one tiger towering over his opponent, standing on its hind legs with its paws outstretched.

Tigers are the largest living species of cat and can grow up to 122 inches long, with a weight of 569 pounds.

These images were captured by photographer Sara Giardini (22) at Pombia Safari Park in Italy, using a Canon EOS 90D camera.

“These tigers were having a social interaction which led to this incredible moment,” said Sara.

“It is always amazing to see such magnificent animals this close. It’s truly breathtaking.

“I don’t think it’s possible to completely describe the feeling through a few words.

“I love the memory you get to preserve behind every photo you take. You can go through your old pictures and still remember perfectly the moment you captured.”

