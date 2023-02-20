By Freya Coombes

A BRAVE dragonfly decided to take a deadly seat on the mouth of a growing crocodile, tempting fate as it tried to stay away from the jaws of death.

One image shows a dragonfly balancing on the nose of a crocodile, grabbing the edge of its mouth with its little legs as the crocodile bears its teeth.

The saltwater crocodile grows to be 20 feet long and weigh in excess of 2,420 pounds with a life span of 70 years.

These images were captured by photographer Dzul Dzulfikri (50) in Bekasi, Indonesia, using a Canon R7 camera.

“The croc was swimming in the pond, when suddenly two dragonflies landed on the croc’s head,” said Dzul.

“The croc’s first reaction was the crack open his mouth but the dragonfly stayed on the croc, hence this was a unique moment that I needed to capture with my camera.

“I was one meter away from the crocodile.

“I love the result, it was very unique in my opinion.”

