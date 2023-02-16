By Freya Coombes

THESE ADORABLE images show two new born cubs enjoying the snow and using their mother as play equipment.

One image shows the two young cubs climbing on their mother, using her hind legs as a ladder as she forages in the snow.

Polar bears are the largest land carnivores on Earth, growing to over 1,500 pounds and over nine feet long. Most adult female polar bears give birth every three years, and usually, each litter has two cubs; triples and singlets are less common.

These images were captured by wildlife photographer Hao Jiang(50) in Wapusk National Park in Manitoba, Canada, using a Nikon D5 and Nikon D850 camera.

“We were happy to find these newborn twin cubs family near our lodge on a snowy afternoon,” said Hao.

“They had just emerged from their maternity den a few days ago, and were on their way to the sea ice to hunt seals.

“The mother polar bear was searching for available food on the snowy ground.

“She was very hungry and had been in the den for about five months without food in order to give birth.

“At this moment, these two adorable cubs were new to the outside world.

“They were carefree and happy, playing and communicating around their mother while she pauses to forage.”