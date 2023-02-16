The internet has so much in store for you; it goes beyond just some social networking

websites or streaming services. Especially if you are an avid learner, you would find several

extremely useful websites that are somewhere lost in the wide world of the internet, but

they can make your life quite easier. This is why we have put together a list uncovering all

those useful websites you should bookmark right now.

On that note, let’s move forward and take a look at some of the most useful websites

everyone should know about.

1. Vocalremover.org

Vocalremover is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that is used to separate music from

vocals. It requires you to upload an mp3 file and the powerful algorithm then starts doing

its job perfectly. Moreover, the website also allows you to make changes to the pitch of the

audio and that too without affecting the tempo of the song.

It has different exciting features like Karaoke (no vocals) and acapella (isolated vocals).

Once you separate the music from the song. It, then, gives you two versions; karaoke, and

acapella.

All in all, vocalremover.org is a great website that can come in handy for all those people

who like to play around with music.

2. Snopes

Looking for some fact-checks on urban folklore? Well, Snopes is a place for you to go to. It is the definitive fact-check resource on the internet. Essentially, it checks any misinformation you have been fed and investigates it in the light of its context.

Moreover, Snopes provides evidence by linking the news to the source so that you can have

proof of what you should believe and what not.

What’s more, it has sections to read supernatural stories. So, if you are looking for a

website with entertainment and fact-based content, then check out Snopes.

3. Bachelorstudies

Bachelorstudies is a website used popularly by students to find Bachelor’s programs or

degrees in countries of their choice, in addition to the language, time duration, and other

factors. Furthermore, this website provides you with a list of the top places you can study

in your country.

Bachelorstudies keeps adding new programs to its list. You can find programs in business,

technology, engineering, economic studies, natural science, humanities, social sciences, and many more.

4. Dictation.io

The most difficult and hectic part of writing a thesis is transcribing the audio of interviews.

We all dread the moment we have to sit down and start listening to every single word,

pause, and expression to transcribe the interviews perfectly to the T.

But why should you when there is dictation.io available at your disposal to help you out

with it? It allows you to dictate your documents and emails in Google Chrome using any

language you want. After this, the website transcribes the speech to text in real time, and

that too with accuracy.

Moreover, it also transcribes punctuations and smileys using the speech.

5. Shortlyai.com

Artificial intelligence (AI) has changed the world completely. One of the most prominent

AIs tools in the world is dedicated to helping you overcome your writer’s block.

Shortlyai.com is one of them. You can write any article you want in it, without having to

write it.

It works this way – you give it a topic, choose the length, insert a brief introduction, and the AI will automatically generate a whole article for you, as a result.

However, this website is not free and you will have to make an account on it to use it.

6. The Colors of Motion

Are you interested in exploring the behind-the-scenes of your favorite movie, more than

what just appears to the eyes? Then check out The Colors of Motion. This website allows

you to see the color palette of any movie you want by using a method known as “Feature

extraction”.

This method extracts specific visual features from pictures and then employs machine

learning to identify the patterns.

It helps people who are in creative industries learn more about the colors used in various

movies. Moreover, the website also lets you understand the logic behind using certain

colors to invoke particular feelings or to depict a specific mood.

Conclusive Thoughts

The internet houses countless useful websites that are yet undiscovered by so many

people. To help you get started with it, we have mentioned some of the cool and impressive

websites you can use to make your life a lot easier. These websites add more to your

productivity and save you from getting bored.

So, don’t wait any longer and bookmarks these sites for when the need arises.