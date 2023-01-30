By Freya Coombes

THE WINNERS of the DPG/Wetpixel masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2022 have been revealed and the results are stunning.

The competition recognises incredible underwater photography from all over the world, receiving thousands of image and video submissions.

The winning image came from Martin Broen, from the US, for the second year in a row, receiving Best of Show for his black and white image of stalactites and stalagmites captured in Mexican cenote. As well as $1,000 cash prize for best in the show, Martin also took home a nine-night boat trip in Papua New Guinea for winning the Black and White category.

Another image from Renata Romeo, entitled “Lion Rays” won the traditional category for his stunning image of a lionfish swimming towards the camera in Makadi Bay in the Red Sea, Egypt. For this, Renata won a 10-day dive package at Lembeh Strait in Indonesia.

Sharing prizes work $75,000, the winners of the award receive cash prizes, as well as celebrating the best in underwater imaging. The overall winner received $1,000, with category winners also receiving a cash prize, trips abroad

There were six categories: Black and White, Macro, Over-Under, Traditional, Wide Angle and Short Film.

In the Over-Under category, Jill Anne Ward McCarty stole gold with “Stingray at Dawn” in the Cayman Islands. For this incredible entry, Jill won a seven-night trip to the Solomon Islands.

“The winning entries in this year’s DPG/Wetpixel Masters competition once again showcase the amazing talent that exists in our community of underwater shooters,” said DPG Editor-in-Chief Joseph Tepper.

“By receiving the ‘Best of Show’ accolade for the second consecutive year—a first for the Underwater Competition Series—Martin Broen has demonstrated the irresistible allure of an exceptional image shot in an extraordinary environment. An amazing achievement.”

The competition is created by DPG and Wetpixel, two of the largest online sources of underwater shoots.

15 per cent of all entry proceeds will be donated to marine conservation efforts.

To view all the winning images, visit www.underwatercompetition.com

