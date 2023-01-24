If your property’s lights are flickering, switches or sockets are hot, or you’ve experienced a power outage, you likely have an electrical problem that must be resolved as soon as possible.

An electrical problem might be small and harmless, but some may lead to injuries and fires and must be fixed immediately by a qualified electrician. Here’s a rundown of six potential causes of an electrical fault in your home.

Defective Wiring

Never ignore a hot switch or socket. If you feel a minor electric shock when switching on a light or plug, contact an electrician right away. Also, you must never ignore discolored or charred switches and sockets or a buzzing sound. The above issues are likely due to defective wiring near the socket or switch, or it may have a loose connection.

Damaged Wiring

Damaged wiring will increase your home’s risk of a fire or electrocution. Unfortunately, wires, sockets, switches, and cables are prone to deterioration, which can cause electrical issues you’d be smart to remedy as soon as possible.

Deterioration isn’t the only culprit for damaged, frayed, or exposed wiring, as the presence of unwanted pests, such as rodents, could cause the issue. For example, rats are well-known for chewing on wires with their ever-growing teeth. For this reason, you’ll need to fix the wiring and reach out to an experienced London pest control service to banish the pests from the property. Otherwise, you might continue to suffer from electrical faults, experience property damage, and increase your risk of disease.

Power Surges

If you have experienced a quick or long electric outage, a power surge might be to blame. It is often caused by various issues, such as turning on a defective appliance, power cable damage, or a lightning strike. You could prevent a power surge from happening by using a surge protector and unplugging unused devices.

Circuit Break Tripping

If your electricity suddenly goes out and you’re forced to turn it back on via your circuit breaker panel, it is likely due to a circuit breaker tripping. It tends to be caused by an overloading of power when using a high-watt electrical appliance, such as a toaster, microwave, iron, or hairdryer. If you need to use one of the devices, you may need to switch other appliances off at the wall to prevent circuit breaker tripping.

Bad Connection

Have you noticed your light bulbs are burning out more often than expected? It is likely a sign of a bad electrical connection, possibly due to a high bulb wattage, poor circuit wiring, or the bulb wattage exceeding a switch’s limit. You must contact a qualified electrician to identify and fix the problem.

A Lack of Outlets

If you have limited outlets in your home, you may overload your existing ones, tripping the circuit. If you depend on extension cords to power appliances and devices in your home, you will increase your likelihood of frequent power surges. If you suspect this is the case, you can use a surge protector with an extended cord range until an experienced electrician has installed additional outlets.